PVRIS postpone release date of new Use Me album

PVRIS has moved the release date of the upcoming new album “Use Me”.

The record, which is the third album by the Massachusetts band, originally appeared on May 1st. This is the next August 2017 issue of “Everything We Know About Heaven, Everything We Need in Hell.”

However, due to “circumstances beyond our control” (a likely reference to the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has eroded the music industry), PVRIS announced that “Use Me” will be released on July 10.

In a post about their social media accounts, the group announced the delay and added: “We’re working on a few things to do this for you and hold on until July.”

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the release date of our new album “Use Me” was postponed to July 10. We …

Posted by PVRIS on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

“Thank you for your continued support. We hope you will remain safe during this time.”

“Use Me”, which is released on Reprise / Warner Records, will see that woman Lynn Gang “allows (herself) to take credit” for the lead role she plays in the group, according to a press release.

“PVRIS is a unit, and it is a very team, but the heart and soul of vision and music are always in me,” Gang said. “I’m just saying it right now. I realized my own vision of what a role model should be.”

Last month, PVRIS announced the “use of me” by sharing the song “Dead Weight”, which was about the disadvantages of “being leaner, supporting others and never demanding anything back.”