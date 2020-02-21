[pvris-reside-in-london:-no-new-tunes,-but-it-is-crystal-clear-that-frontwoman-lynn-gunn-is-an-icon-in-waiting]

The very last time Massachusetts darkish-pop purveyors PVRIS performed in London, they ended up down the road, headlining a bought-out five,000 cap Brixton Academy. Tonight’s exhibit is 50 % the measurement, one particular of a few “intimate” Uk displays to rejoice their return to Uk shores following two several years away. But with the band’s third album rumoured to fall later this calendar year, there’s a perception in this packed room that they are about to transcend to something a lot more substantial.

There is no sneak peak of what that new audio may sound like correct now, while. As a substitute, this is a reminder of why the band – vocalist Lynn Gunn, multi-instrumentalists Brian Macdonald and Alex Barbinski and new touring drummer Denny Agosto, who changed Justin Nace in January – have relished these a quick ascent. As audiences lapped up their glistening blend of euphoric choruses, glossy synths and glistening guitars, underpinned by brooding, strobe-lit pressure, they graduated from pubs to the capital’s much more cavernous spaces in just about four several years.

This is effortless alternative pop-rock, entire of emotion and composed to unite big rooms. Mosh pits break out to ‘Mirrors’ which, with its foreboding synths, appears like a heavier Chvrches and when Gunn strikes the initially shadowy keys of ‘Half’, it arrives off like New Buy (if they had worshipped at the change of London goth club night time Slimelight somewhat than the Hacienda.

Output-wise too, points are stripped back and simplistic – no visuals and bare bones lighting – which places the songs, and especially Gunn, front and centre. Again in 2018, the singer had to re-instruct herself to sing when she weakened her voice after a long time of continual touring. Gunn seemed a unwilling frontwoman when people struggles played out overtly on substantial stages. Not tonight.

Flanked by her bandmates, she confidently instructions the phase, primary the venue-vast bellow-fests to ‘St. Patrick’ and ‘Winter’, smiling when a punter at the back of the home yells, “We like you Lynn!”

Acquiring opened up about her fight with despair when creating the band’s 2nd album, ‘All We Know of Heaven, All We Will need of Hell’, she’s now reworked tracks these types of as ‘What’s Wrong’ – which consists of the strains “This pores and skin do not truly feel like property / Don’t wanna see another damn inch of my skull” into anthems of bravery and resilience.

As she jumps on to the barrier for penultimate monitor ‘Death Of Me’, from very last year’s ‘Hallucinations’ EP, mobbed by adoring enthusiasts who echo again every term, it is apparent that she’s an icon-in-waiting around.

PVRIS performed

‘What’s Wrong’

‘Smoke’

‘St. Patrick’

‘Half’

‘Mirrors’

‘Holy’

‘Heaven’

‘Hallucinations’

‘Anyone Else’

‘You And I’

‘Winter’

‘Old Wounds’

‘Death Of Me’

‘My House’