pvris-share-defiant-new-tune-‘dead-weight’-and-announce-3rd-album-‘use-me’

PVRIS have shared a new song in ‘Dead Weight’ and announced particulars of their upcoming third album, ‘Use Me’.

‘Dead Weight’ was premiered as the Best File In The Environment on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 display previously currently (March 4).

Read far more: PVRIS are living in London: no new tunes, but it’s obvious that frontwoman Lynn Gunn is an icon-in-ready

The band have now shared a video for the observe, directed by YHELLOW, who previously labored on the video clips for ‘Hallucinations’ and ‘Old Wounds’. In the clip, Gunn is noticed driving a hearse loaded with several characters, pulling up in a dark, eerie space for a dance celebration that turns quite surreal. You can watch it under now.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer autoplay encrypted-media gyroscope picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/c4iyEXDStgk?feature=oembed" title="PVRIS - Dead Weight [Official Music Video]" width="696"></noscript>

In a press launch, Gunn explained of ‘Dead Weight’: “[It’s] about getting a folks pleaser, holding many others up and by no means asking for just about anything back. Quite frequently that can be taken benefit of and it can be tough to set ‘no’/set boundaries. This feels amplified, particularly as a lady. This track is about stepping into my electrical power as a lady, shedding aged skin and getting nurturing/caretaker female character and turning it into a super ability.”

In the meantime, PVRIS will release their 3rd album ‘Use Me’ on May perhaps 1 via Reprise/Warner Information. The document will see Gunn “allowing [her]self to take credit” for the pivotal part she plays in the team, from songwriting to presentation, output to ideas for merch and visuals.

“PVRIS is a device and extremely much a workforce, but the coronary heart and soul of the vision and tunes constantly has sourced from me,” she explained. “I’m just declaring it now. I fulfilled my very own vision of what a job product need to be.”

The tracklist for ‘Use Me’ is as follows:

‘Gimme A Minute’



‘Dead Weight’



‘Stay Gold’



‘Good To Be Alive’



‘Death Of Me’



‘Hallucinations’



‘Old Wounds’



‘Loveless’



‘January Rain’



‘Use Me’



‘Wish You Well’

PVRIS are set to aid Halsey on her North American tour this summer time, and will play a quantity of headline reveals and festival sets Stateside in advance of that tour kicks off. You can find all their impending tour dates on their official web-site.

The band started teasing their comeback previously this 7 days (March two) in a collection of mysterious social media posts. A url with the command “use this” took supporters to a Spotify playlist which was also referred to as ‘USE THIS’ and contained 1 solitary observe – ‘You and I’ from the deluxe model of their debut album ‘White Noise’.