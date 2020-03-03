pvris-tease-their-return-with-mysterious-social-media-posts

PVRIS have teased their return with a sequence of mysterious posts on social media.

The US band teased fans yesterday (March two) with a url that mentioned ‘use this’, together with a URL.

Upon clicking it, lovers are directed to a Spotify playlist which is also termed ‘USE THIS’ and incorporates one solitary monitor – ‘You and I’ from the deluxe version of their debut album ‘White Noise’.

The description of the playlist also urges supporters to ‘Watch When You Listen’. On satisfying that request they are in a position to view an accompanying video which flashes up with several distinctive symbols.

Similar movies with cryptic symbols can also be noticed when admirers perform tracks this kind of as ‘Separate’, taken from their next album ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell’, ahead of yet another four photos kind the encounter of singer Lynn Gunn.

Despite the fact that the band are nevertheless to ensure if new music is on the way, they created their triumphant live return to London at an personal present past month.

In a four-star overview, NME wrote: “Having opened up about her battle with despair when writing the band’s 2nd album, ‘All We Know of Heaven, All We Need to have of Hell’, she’s now reworked songs this kind of as ‘What’s Wrong’ – which consists of the lines ‘This pores and skin really don’t experience like house / Never wanna see another damn inch of my skull’ into anthems of bravery and resilience.”

As she jumps onto the barrier for penultimate track ‘Death Of Me’, from past year’s ‘Hallucinations’ EP, mobbed by adoring fans who echo back again each and every phrase, it is apparent that she’s an icon-in-ready.

Their past album came in 2017’s ‘All We Know of Heaven, All We Have to have of Hell.’