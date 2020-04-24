Pyar Ke Sadqay Episode 14: Mehjabeen Expresses Her Irritation Toward Sarwar

“Pyar Ke Sadqay” stars Yumna Zaidi, Bilal Abbas Khan, Omair Rana, Atiqa Odho and Yashma Gill in lead roles and tells the tale of how naïve and harmless people can be preyed on in our culture. Abdullah and Mehjabeen, performed by Bilal Ababas Khan and Yumna Zaidi, are now married and changing to married existence nonetheless, neither is informed of Sarwar’s evil intentions.

Episode 14 picks up in which episode 13 still left off with Munshi Ji (Malik Raza) filling Mansoora (Atiqa Odho) in on Sarwar’s proposal for Mehjabeen (Yumna Zaidi). Of class, Mansoora is shocked and even now trusts her spouse (inspite of him providing her unquestionably no cause to belief him), so she orders Munshi Ji to depart her property. Outside, Sarwar (Omair Rana) taunts Munshi Ji about obtaining entry to his daughter and the two pretty much get into a fist battle right before it’s damaged up by Mansoora. Within, Sarwar spots Mehjabeen by yourself and puts his palms on her shoulders, which scares her. Sarwar is getting to be emboldened by electric power and does not appear to have any fear, openly threatening Munshi Ji and cornering Mehjabeen each individual chance he gets. Even so, Mehjabeen is past the place of remaining not comfortable and now recognizes that Sarwar’s actions is not suitable. She rapidly operates absent to put length involving her and Sarwar. This sort of villain is terrifying to enjoy, not only due to the fact Sarwar is frightening and does not have any boundaries, but also due to the fact he’s a sensible form of villain, a sexual predator that resides in the “victim’s” residence. Omair Rana is doing a brilliant career of taking part in Sarwar and he arrives throughout as far more than just convincing. He’s a character to despise.

Scared and unpleasant, not completely comprehending what Sarwar’s intentions are, Mehjabeen is relieved when Abdullah enters the home. The way Mehjabeen hugs Abdullah and clings to him irrespective of their still-official partnership reveals the amount of trust Mehjabeen has in her spouse to secure her. When Mehjabeen tells Abdullah she’s not comfortable with how “he” touches her, Abdullah immediately gets protective and asks who she’s referring to – in advance of being interrupted by Sarwar. The marriage among Mehjabeen and Abdullah is the spotlight of the present, especially since these two characters are not only kind-hearted and naïve, but also since regardless of the predicament that prompted their relationship, they essentially are fully commited to one particular yet another and handle every other with regard. It’s basically a wonderful partnership to observe unfold on monitor and Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi’s chemistry only would make it superior.

Sarwar sends Abdullah to do the job and can take Mehjabeen with him under fake pretenses that Munshi Ji is sick, but Mehjabeen is astonished when she finds Munshi Ji nutritious and later expresses her soreness to her mom. Seema (Salma Hassan) panics and does her ideal to clarify to Mehjabeen to preserve her distance from Sarwar and emphasis on increasing closer to Abdullah. This scene could have absent a different way, but the author/director pick out to hold it mild-hearted, which ends up becoming a fantastic option as it puts forward an important message while still trying to keep the mood humorous. Munshi Ji and Sarwar go on staying at loggerheads as Sarwar continues his threats and Munshi Ji concerns for his daughter. Sarwar has designed it his mission to bury Abdullah underneath operate to keep him occupied, but there’s a beautiful scene exactly where Mansoora last but not least techniques in and makes certain Abdullah has an business office, his rightful spot, and reminds him that this firm belongs to him and Washma. It appears to be that the blinders are slowly (incredibly little by little) coming off and Mansoora is beginning to notice Sarwar’s actions is problematic. Atiqa Odho is accomplishing definitely very well in this part, depicting Mansoora’s energy and vulnerability simultaneously.

Even though Omair Rana is the excellent villain, Bilal Abbas Khan performs a excellent gentleman as Abdullah, a youthful man who is uncertain of himself, bullied all through his everyday living and who now suffers from reduced self-esteem. Bilal is just amazing as Abdullah, displaying the several distinct shades of Abdullah in one episode. He has constantly been an extraordinary actor (admittedly just one of my individual favorites), but he’s just at an additional level in this article. Yumna Zaidi is a pleasure to look at and while Mehjabeen was initially a kooky, quirky, humorous character (in some cases annoyingly so), it is incredible to observe how the character is developing write-up-marriage and is trying to adapt to her new environment and atmosphere. Yumna is a purely natural in each part and this a person is no a lot less, she’s a powerful performer as constantly. In the direction of the stop of the episode, Mehjabeen commences vomiting and remembers Washma’s (Srha Asghar) phrases and believes she’s expecting – though as viewers, we’re fairly specific which is not feasible and Mehjabeen will build chaos and confusion in the wake of her announcement. Episode 15 will be an eventful a single to say the the very least. “Pyar Ke Sadqay” is a must-watch present and a person hopes it proceeds to provide robust episodes like this one particular.

For all the most up-to-date enjoyment news, follow us on Twitter & Instagram, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our channel on YouTube.