Pyo Ye Jin receives sweet messages from his “VIP” co-stars + sends a message to viewers

In the January 22 episode of SBS “Night of Real Entertainment”, Pyo Ye Jin participated in an interview to talk about his role in “VIP”.

The actress recently won the Best Female Character award at the 2019 SBS Drama Awards, and she attracts attention as a rising star in the theater industry.

When the reporter commented, “You received a lot of love, but you also heard many complaints,” replied Pyo Ye Jin with a smile, “I received a lot of reactions from those around me. My mother was shocked and asked me, “How can you do this?” I have heard people say that they don’t even want to meet me while walking the streets. They also said they wanted to fry me. It’s pretty scary. “

Pyo Ye Jin then sent a video letter to viewers, saying, “I am sorry I made you angry for two months. I hope your family will always be at peace. “

The actress then spoke about her acting career, noting: “It’s difficult, but the fact that I have the impression of having fun reassures me that this is the right path for me.”

Later, the production team presented a special video message to Pyo Ye Jin, who said that she had been able to gain strength thanks to the main actors around her.

Jang Nara appeared in the video and said, “It was a tough time for Na Jung Sun (Jang Nara’s VIP character), but thanks to Pyo Ye Jin, it was a really happy time for Jang Nara.”

Lee Sang Yoon also showed his support for Pyo Ye Jin by saying, “Hi, Ye Jin. We acted together through a drama called “VIP”, and we experienced a lot of negative reactions, but it is because you acted so well. I hope you can get rid of it and do it as well as you do now. “

Shedding tears, Pyo Ye Jin expressed his gratitude by replying, “It gives me a lot of strength. I am grateful to him. “She continued,” I can do anything and I will do my best for many opportunities. “

Watch a full episode of “Night of Real Entertainment” below!

Watch now

Also discover “VIP”!

Watch now

Source (1) (2) (3)

How do you feel in this article?