Q & A: Lori Heinel on State Street Shows Purchase Opportunities Defeated During Coronavirus

When we catch up with Lori Heinel, she works remotely, like most American professionals these days. In the case of Hynel, she is drilling in western Pennsylvania. It is well away from State Street Global Advisors’ headquarters in Boston and is the Deputy Global Head of Investment at one of the world’s largest asset managers.

“I have a family here,” she refers to her new environment, which sounds like they are very well suited to the new norms of self-isolation and social distance. “Literally nobody.”

The situation may be idyllic, but Heinel’s work on State Street is a bit higher pressure, managing over $ 3 trillion on behalf of more than 2,500 institutional investors worldwide. She collaborated with State Street Global CIO Richard Lacaille to coordinate asset management firms’ myriad client services, from market research to investment strategies and products, with a focus on internal governance, oversight and due diligence. Support.

However, when talking to Hainel Fortune’s quarterly investment guide, there was one place to really get started. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the devastating effects on both financial markets and the economy as a whole, and what she is going to do from here. As she points out, investors are now dealing with “a different kind of crisis”, one that does not arise from any of the traditional things that move the market.

“Everything we learned to value as an investor, this [the situation] throws them all out of the window,” she says.

This conversation has been edited and simplified for clarity.

The extent of the coronavirus may have surprised investors, but given the time to consider the possibilities, what are the expectations about how this will work? Are you more optimistic or pessimistic about what is waiting in the market?

If this lasts months or years when God is forbidden, the situation changes. For now, the premise of our work is that this is a quarter of an event, perhaps a quarter of an event, and probably to some extent normal by the beginning of Q3. In that case, in the second half of the year [2020], there may be fairly sharp long-term demand that should be released to the point where companies that have not experienced physical disruption can start up fairly quickly. There is. It’s a terrible situation, but I believe it can set up us for the late, and stronger 2021, which is quite reasonable.

How has State Street responded to the pandemic as long as it reassigned and realigned its investment strategy on behalf of its clients?

First, we reduced over-allocation to stocks. With a monthly process to check relative valuations and sentiment indicators, stocks have fallen, but remain overweight, especially in the United States. We are convinced that there are several opportunities for lowering the rating, coupled with strong stimulus. . We look at that [outlook] for large caps, not small caps. We believe the small cap headwinds will be even greater, especially if there are credit concerns.

Mortgage-backed securities face a significant amount of trading stress. But we consider them interesting to the world of fixed income in terms of credit quality and yield, and because the Federal Reserve is considering purchasing. We are now more cautious about high yields [debt]. If your client is interested, we encourage you to act proactively and be more selective.

And we have been in gold status for more than a year. There is no strategic allocation of gold, but I’ve been tactically buying gold for about a year. If the interest rate on government bonds is [nearly] zero, there is little opportunity cost. Gold is one of those [assets] with the proper correlation. If the market is rising, the shares have a positive correlation and if the shares are positive, there is a negative correlation. Going down. As a result, excellent characteristics can be obtained from the viewpoint of diversification.

Given the overweight of equity and the opportunity in its asset class, what is the outlook for the stock market by sector?

A very favorable area we have is healthcare. While in itself a question about changes in healthcare policies, we are at a loss, but we find that it is one of the few areas of the market that achieves sustainable growth and is relatively attractive from a reputational standpoint. I think it is a target.

One of the pain areas these days is finance. With recent market adjustments, there are some fairly attractive businesses that seem ready for an upturn.

Another area is utilities. They have been underestimated for several years, but are now focusing on the current market environment compared to declining interest rates. I think dividends are more durable than other industries.

What about real estate? You mentioned earlier that State Street would be building a position in a listed real estate investment trust [REIT], but given the struggle that the physical real estate world is now facing, you are still in the sector Are you optimistic?

It is still overweight at the moment. If anything, I added it to the REIT position. Choice is very important. Warehouses, like multi-family [residential real estate], continue to be an attractive area of ​​appreciation. Retail is an area that we have not been interested in for a long time. The mall was under pressure long before COVID-19.

With this crisis, what we are trying to do throughout this book [whether real estate or not] is to pressure test all the assumptions underlying our cash flows. Some companies may have historically had good cash flows, but what is the current burn rate? How are companies responding, whether they have a credit facility or are taking an active part in measuring cash flow? Our team is currently considering it very carefully.

What is your view of the historic steps taken by the Federal Reserve to stabilize financial markets and maintain credit flows? How important were these measures, as long as they eased investor uncertainty in the face of challenging market volatility?

In our view, expanding the Fed’s balance sheet is, at least at this point, much more important than falling interest rates. The bond market was stagnant. No bids were found, even in the national treasury. Even a very high quality asset was an exceptional market that could not be sold at any price. This was unprecedented for the US Treasury.

Also important is the fact that they are expanding and even seeing other niche areas, even municipal bonds. We are in an environment without, or at least not yet, a credit crisis, but there is a bit of a solvency crisis in the sense that investors cannot get out of positions that cause their kind of panic. We are heading towards the end of the quarter, where there is a rebound. Most investors want to sell bonds [assets] and buy shares. It would be a disadvantage if they could not sell and had to sell at severe costs.

The Federal Reserve has a moment of Mario Draghi’s “anything,” and at least some of the previously unsupported assets have regained some confidence in the credit market that last resort buyers were there. The credit markets in the United States have been trading in a much more orderly way.

However, there remains concern about the credit market situation of companies, especially the huge amount of BBB-rated investment grade bonds. Many of them can be downgraded to high-yielding junk bond status as economic conditions continue to deteriorate. How concerned are you about these dynamics? What do you think about the overall debt balance of a company?

Significant downgrades can occur. This means that high yield markets will expand when liquidity declines and interest in purchasing high yield bonds is lost. There are also many institutional investors in indexed products that often become compulsory sellers in those environments. We take a very good look at it and try to work with clients on the flexibility of not selling.

However, if you have fallen angels that look more impressive from a high profit perspective, it is also a great opportunity to upgrade your portfolio. It will be difficult to navigate. This is a temporary turmoil, and which businesses can regain their credit rating? Where can I get a low interest loan? Government intervention is very important.

The good news is that there are no refinancing barriers [soon]. The ability to reach a more normal cash flow environment is important. And pledges are another vulnerability. Banks are not currently trying to make companies default. Having huge risks is one of the major vulnerabilities for banks.

How have your clients responded to all this market volatility and the fear that we are in another recession? As an investment manager, how did you feel to ease their concerns and guide them to these situations?

Most institutional investors are mostly trained not to think about tactical assignments. The majority continue to invest according to investment policies. One of the things we talk about often is rebalancing at the end of the quarter. Depending on how the [client] was allocated, they are considering a decent size rebalance at the end of the [first] quarter. In some cases, we select only some asset classes and readjust the other asset classes to see what they mean in terms of the overall profile.

One of the things we do is to spend time communicating with participants. [The client] gets the statement at the end of the quarter and sees the balance decrease. How do they stay buckled? I haven’t seen my remarks [laughs].

Finally, what advice would you give to young people entering financial services or starting a career, especially in historically volatile times?

The most important lesson I have learned so far is knowing you. Don’t assume that you know your facts, are students, and read the headline and it will provide you with the information you need.

And boldly. These are environments where clients are seeking advice. Do your homework, create scenarios and make decisions. In most cases it will help the client. Learn as a student. When you feel you have done enough research, be bold, give your opinion, and stick to it. It helps you well.

