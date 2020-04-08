Q & A with Greg Burel, Former Director of Strategic National Stockpile

Q & A Highlights with Former Director of Strategic National Stockpile, Greg Burel

Washington-Coronavirus pandemic faces a surge in patients fighting COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus, resulting in ventilators, masks, gloves, Gowns have been reserved for frontline workers.

In response to a fatal illness that has killed more than 11,000 people in the United States, the federal government uses a stockpile of medicines known as strategic national stockpiles, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks coronavirus statistics. We have made efforts to strengthen national capabilities.

President Trump revealed Monday that 9,000 ventilation systems remain in the national stockpile, but much of the details surrounding the stockpile, including its precise content and the location of strategically located warehouses, have been kept secret. ing.

However, Greg Barrel, who had been the director of Strategic National Stockpiling for twelve years before retiring in January, said the country was ready to face a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack. Answered questions about preparation, natural disasters and pandemics.

When Strategic National Stockpile was first launched in 1999, what was the intent and ultimate goal of using a large number of different devices?

barrel: Strategic National Stockpile, founded in 1999, originally intended to prepare for Y2K and potential issues related to concerns such as computers not working and people unable to order what they needed. .

Concerns were raised about the need for health care due to the failure of equipment in the computer system and the need to back up some type of material that could be provided.

The next thing to consider is that most were considered in terms of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear terrorism preparations. Because it’s a concern whether something happened during such a period. Attempts to attack you knowing that there are all these other issues that existed.

Has the function of strategic national stockpiling changed in the years since its inception?

barrel: The main purpose of Strategic National Stockpile is to be prepared to respond to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear [CBRM] events. We have begun to expand to all hazard missions over time, as we know that some of the materials we hold for these purposes are useful, for example, in natural events. We are also developing the Federal Health Service. When you see DHS and FEMA saying we’re setting up these 250-bed temporary hospital ones, they’re the SNS federal medical stations they’re setting up. All of these were planned to be used in the event of a CBRM event, but they will obviously help in all sorts of natural events, such as hurricanes, floods, fires and pandemics.

In 2005 and 2006, there was a supplementary expenditure to prepare for pandemic flu. In 2009, the country was hit by the H1N1 pandemic flu. Therefore, in response to the H1N1 pandemic influenza, we have developed materials that have been stockpiled to respond to the pandemic influenza. The plan was to be prepared for a pandemic flu event. We were prepared for the pandemic flu, although not at the level we wanted. Due to the pandemic flu, we sent most of the material to the state so that the flu could respond to the pandemic flu.

At the same time, many states at the time had their own pandemic stockpile, as states were almost always preparing for the pandemic flu itself. It varied from state to state, with some large, some small, and none at all. However, in 2009, she was hit by a pandemic flu and used the material.

Have the ingredients been replenished?

barrelA: Unfortunately, we did not receive the additional credits specified to replace that material. Nor did they receive funds to replace funds that were not included in the annual base budget. Thus, our mission is ready for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear events, and has never received additional funding to further cover pandemic materials.

Is it like a ventilator, vaccine, personal protective equipment, especially when saying more material about a pandemic?

barrelA: You can’t buy a pandemic event vaccine because you don’t know what the vaccine will do. You can also see that they are now participating in this competition to make vaccines. So we couldn’t invest in the vaccine we wanted. Since the ventilator also has requirements related to CBRN-type events, he learned to have multiple uses and continued to buy a ventilator.

Some personal protective equipment has been purchased for many years as it is suitable for other needs. However, the massive amount predicted for the 1918 pandemic flu, one. The supplementary budgets received in ’05 and ’06 could never be achieved. 2. It has never been refilled to ’09 and the level at that time.

Who oversees stockpiles and who decides what to buy?

barrel: First, Strategic National Stockpile is currently within the organization and is operating under the Assistant Secretary’s structure for HHS preparation and response. Before that, it was under CDC. I moved to HHS in 2018 and approached the decision center on deployment and other things. In addition, we were able to integrate all HHS material response functions into one organizational line.

Formulary, or what is held in a strategic national stockpile, is determined by a multi-government governing body called the Public Health Emergency Medical Services Company and shortened by the government’s commitment to PHEMCE.

PHEMCE is comprised of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, experts on a variety of issues related to diseases, drug development, device development, regulatory issues, etc. . NIAID, and many other departments and agencies, including DOD, VA, DHS, etc. PHEMCE examines threat predictions based on information from the Department of Homeland Security. This works to model and consider how the event looks around the threats identified by the DHS, and then we see what I do most importantly than this, What to keep in stockpile will try to identify with disease specialists and people who know more than ever.

Since the list of things we want is always longer than the money to buy, part of what PHEMCE does is that every year we need to review and spend on line items for every line item of every product in our stockpile is. Maintain established goals based on models that predict what you need.

When trying to process limited funds that fit into a long list of what we need, PHEMCE makes recommendations to secretaries and secretaries about what is most important to purchase.

What does today’s stockpile look like, and what is involved with supplies collected over the years based on this long list?

barrel: More than $ 8 billion or $ 8 billion in a variety of materials, including antibiotics, antitoxins, antidote, vaccines, medical surgical materials, found Federal Health Service, ventilators and other products It is over.

We will never reveal the exact content of the stockpile or the exact number of each item in the stockpile, as there is a risk arising from giving roadmaps to certain enemies. In it, I will be more successful. “

Let’s take it completely out of the realm of what we’re preparing and don’t disclose anything. But if you’re ready for a zombie apocalypse, you don’t want to tell people that you’re ready for it. Because instead of releasing a zombie agent, we release something else. It’s the risk of letting someone know exactly what’s inside, and the risk of telling someone exactly where it is is what the same determined enemy says before they do something wrong with us Is that I can take it out. “

You don’t want anyone who wants to be malicious to be able to destroy your ability to respond to everything they do to do you wrong. Also, whether malicious or well-intentioned, they know where those places are and suddenly appear there when we try to move the material or get it ourselves. Stop the substance that you do not want to do so that you cannot know where it is.

There are many risks to exposing the location of SNS material. That is what I fear, but will fail soon.

Now, you’re seeing this stockpile rapidly depleting. How fast can you restock, especially during a national event?

barrel: Speaking of depletion, there is depletion of material that is important to this response, so obviously other types of events are still there. The question of how quickly replenishment can actually be considered on a per-item valuation basis. …

What Strategic National Stockpile has to do today is to continue to acquire additional materials. If these materials are still needed externally, we are always planning this and can do some things. Suppliers can be quickly taken to where they need it, depending on how many locations need to be served. We can send them to us and then send them further to where they need to go, but what I don’t think today is to order things and put them on the shelf Where to put it and not deliver it. I need to go. I do not expect it. That is not what we are trying to do.

What is the process by which states such as California, Washington and New York get supplies from strategic national stockpiles? Where are they going first, or should they be late in the process?

barrel: If there is some type of event and this is the fact of all emergency response in the United States, the federal government’s responsibility is to begin supporting the response when state and local capacities are exhausted. What I expect from this type of event is that the healthcare supply chain will try to surge to meet the needs of the private healthcare complex.

Second, state and local people who can invest their own money from state budgets and federal subsidies—a lot of public health reserves and cooperative funds have been sent to states in the past10 Years or more—they can invest it in the purchase and storage of materials.

The point is that the way this works is that once the healthcare supply chain is exhausted, their healthcare needs must rise to the state. Assuming that there is state inventory, when it runs out, it turns into a strategic state stockpile.

Typically, the request process involves making a request through a secretary operations center that is quickly evaluated and responded to. In such a national pandemic event, we are still working on the same kind of theory. We have worked with all the states on pandemic flu planning and discussed this proration approach so nothing is new.

Chronic issues in the preparation of public health are our chronic problems in the preparation of general emergencies and promote their preparation in the minds of the general public and of the legislature and of the state legislature The further away from the event, the less it is necessary to raise adequate funds from limited available money to plan.

Limited funding has many competing priorities, so I don’t necessarily criticize Congress or the state legislature for not doing so, but public health preparation is actually a priority It needs to be, and needs to be raised on a regular basis at a much higher level overall. You will be more prepared to deal with these kinds of events than in countries that have been for a long time.

How often is inventory checked to ensure that vaccines and other materials have not expired with respect to supply?

barrel: It is an ongoing process. Therefore, when considering what’s in the stockpile, run a very large system that monitors every day to see what’s aging. Here you can rotate in terms of the need to make new acquisitions to replace aging material. on.

Strategic National Stockpile also participates in a number of programs to extend the useful life of materials. One of them is the shelf life extension program. It is based on an agreement between the DOD and the FDA, which can identify certain drugs and allow highly specialized scientists at the FDA to perform chemical analyses. Looking at the review of the assay, he said, “Yes, this is still safe and effective to use. Based on the data, we can extend the expiration date of this drug by x hours.”

For chemicals, we are working to extend it through the Shelf Life Extension Program for as long as possible to make our investment sound. That is, you enter the Shelf Life Extension Program for sampling and analysis, as well as spinning things, and decisions from the FDA.

Another is the ongoing maintenance of durable medical devices such as ventilators. All of them are rotated to the manufacturer every year for preventive maintenance and all the maintenance needed to make sure they are still functional and operable.

For some of these medical devices, such as N95 masks and the like, there is limited data on how long they will be used after their expiration. We have worked with NIOSH [Occupational Safety and Accident Research Institute] for the past two years, not only with SNS, but also with some states still holding and some others holding old stocks Tried to research a product that is and test that strain to see if it was still safe and effective.

You can find it on the CDC’s public website … According to the data NIOSH has accumulated and the research they have performed, N95, which indicates the expiration date, is safe and effective as long as the elastic is not broken. So.

What we are trying to do is, wherever possible, increase federal investment in all these products.

So if the state says it has received an expired N95 mask, does that mean that it is not always available or not very effective?

barrel: That’s right.

What should the public know about Strategic National Stockpiling?

barrel: What the general public should consider is that there is a strong need to fund public health at all levels, at the federal, state, and local levels, some of which are strategic state reserves, Health is a part and a genital health requires protection at all levels to ensure that it is funded in such a way that the public is protected.

This is not only a matter of whether people are sick, but also a matter of national security, and as serious as funding the Pentagon for everything that needs preparation. Must be taken into account.

Do you think that a coronavirus pandemic could change the way constituencies that prioritize public health change their mindset?

barrel: As catastrophic as this event, I don’t see it as a silver lining, but some people who have said that preparing for public health in the past are not as important as they will be. And “What do you know, we need to allocate money to this, we should think about this in another way”

Dr. Forch warned that coronaviruses could be seasonal, what Congress can now do to ensure that strategic national stockpiles are ready in the future, especially when we are waiting for vaccines Do you have?

barrel: Congress has allocated supplemental funding to address this, but what Congress should do now is not to do those supplementary funds more than once.

Invest these additional resources today in new materials, in preparation for the second wave of the next season event, etc., and if they are not included in the long-term base budget, you cannot maintain your readiness. Just like pandemic flu.

I think there is another piece to this. If Dr. Fauci suggests that this could be a seasonal event, private supply chains need to rethink their preparation methods and move away from purely just-in-time inventory in the healthcare sector I think we need to.

It’s great if you’re building a car, you don’t want to store the parts, the parts arrive on the day you build the car, and the car goes off line and completes. But healthcare doesn’t work that way. We don’t suddenly believe we need to build more than 2,000 cars a day than usual, but health care and public health can handle much more with large outbreaks Often you need to. People than we think we need to take care.

