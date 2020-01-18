Qantas Bans Flat-Nosed Dogs after the boxer’s death on hot asphalt

Qantas has announced a temporary ban on flat-nosed dog bookings after an angry passenger accused the airline staff of killing their boxer by leaving him on hot tarmac.

In a widespread Facebook post Kay Newman said her six-year-old dog duke He died after baggage handlers left him outside in his box one day at 39.3 degrees.

Newman and Duke flew from Sydney to Brisbane on December 19, explaining to Qantas employees that boxers couldn’t cope with extreme heat due to their flat nose.

She was assured that Duke “would only stay on the tarmac for a few minutes and that he would stay under cover until they were ready to put him on the plane.”

Her flight was delayed and she remembered her horror when she peeked out the gate window and saw his crate sitting on the tarmac in the sun.

“I’m not sure how long he was there, but when I watched it went five, ten, fifteen minutes and he was still out there, in the box, in this heat,” she said.

She had taken frozen water bottles and a wet towel with her for the trip, but feared that it would not be enough. At that time she said:

“I have raised concerns with Qantas staff that Duke is out in the heat, but I have been assured that he is fine and that he will be charging shortly. I waited at the window when the passengers boarded. I became very desperate and started to cry when I told Qantas employees about my worries about Duke being out in the heat all the time and explained that boxers did not tolerate heat very well. ‘

She was ordered to board the plane and was assured that Duke was fine. However, when she arrived in Brisbane, she was told that her dog had died:

“My poor boy suffered a terrible death because Qantas baggage handlers abandoned him in the scorching heat on the asphalt as they loaded all of the luggage [passengers] and mail packages. His death was 100% avoidable. Qantas employees did not exercise due diligence and did not use common sense. Instead, they treated Duke as if he were nothing but luggage, and as a result he suffered an unimaginable death. “

A representative from Qantas admitted that Duke was left on the tarmac “longer than usual”, but said he was “okay” when loaded on the plane.

This was the second such incident in the past few weeks after a bulldog named Frank died over Christmas in the hold of a flight from Qantas Sydney to Melbourne.

The airline said it had “no problems” with the way Frank was treated on the flight and refunded the devastated owner Anthony Balletta his $ 1100 transportation fee.

Kay Newman recently launched a Change.Org petition asking Qantas to review policies and procedures for pets and travel.

To date, the airline has decided to discontinue the transportation of flat-nosed dogs because breeds such as boxers, bulldogs, Boston terriers and pugs are not allowed to travel.

Brachycephalic dog breeds can experience difficulty breathing due to their small snouts, and extreme heat can make this problem worse.

Image:

Kay Newman