Qantas Cuts All International Flights From Late March, Stands Down 20K Employees

Australian airline Qantas has announced the suspension of all routinely scheduled global flights from late March, in response to mounting problems for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Federal Government’s world wide ‘Do Not Travel’ warning.

In a statement, the airline explained all intercontinental Qantas and Jetstar flights will be suspended from the close of the thirty day period until eventually the conclusion of Might 2020 at the earliest.

Flights will go on for the future couple of times to assistance Australians abroad return home, the airline states.

Qantas has also outlined a 60% reduction to often scheduled domestic products and services.

The shift is slated to have a drastic influence on the airline’s workforce, as Qantas states the bulk of its workforce will be briefly stood down.

“The reality is we’ll have 150 aircraft on the ground and unfortunately there is no get the job done for most of our persons,” CEO Alan Joyce claimed in a statement.

“Rather than lose these highly competent staff members who we’ll want when this crisis passes, we are instead standing down two-thirds of our 30,000 workforce until finally at least the stop of May well.”

Qantas states workers will be equipped to obtain annual and extended assistance go away, but managed that “Unfortunately, intervals of depart without the need of fork out for some staff members are unavoidable.”

The announcement comes as the airline marketplace rushes to adapt to journey bans spurred by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Previously this 7 days, Virgin Australia also introduced the suspension of all international services.

You can see which domestic companies will be impacted in this article.

Image:

Scott Barbour / Getty Photographs