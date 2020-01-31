Qantas plane is used to evacuate stranded Australians in Wuhan

A plan to evacuate Australians stranded in China, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, is expected to be implemented over the weekend.

Evacuees are flown out of China in a Qantas passenger plane and could leave Wuhan early Monday morning.

A planned Qantas plane left Sydney for Hong Kong that evening and will wait until the Chinese authorities give the green light to enter Wuhan.

Evacuees are first flown back to Darwin before being brought to Christmas Island on smaller planes.

Doctors will spend the weekend preparing a quarantine facility on Christmas Island for the Australian evacuees.

Experts from the Australian civil protection team were sent to the island today.

The country’s best health bureaucrats have not yet recommended suspending all flights from China, but the Transport Workers Union is calling on the government to do so.

“The federal government must take urgent measures to protect its own citizens and prevent a potentially devastating global pandemic,” said the union.

The World Health Organization has declared the disease, which killed more than 200 people and infected thousands in China, a health emergency.

The explanation means that a global response will be more focused. WHO fears what could happen if the virus reaches countries that are poorly prepared to deal with high infection rates.

“Australia acted before this decision,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“All problems – isolation, case management, contract tracking, prevention of disclosure, active surveillance, early detection – have been done by Australia.”

Human coronavirus with pandemic potential is a human disease listed under Australian law that enables the government to use “reinforced border measures” to contain outbreaks.

Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy said the world would soon know if containment was realistic.

“It is not yet included in China, but they are trying to do it. It is very well contained in all countries to which it has been exported, including Australia,” he said.

The government’s National Security Committee met today to discuss preparatory and precautionary measures to combat the virus.

The virus has spread to 18 countries, including Australia, where nine confirmed cases were expected.

Hong Kong has closed its borders to mainland China.

“You are in a very different situation than an island nation like we are,” Interior Minister Peter Dutton said today.

“We don’t take flights from Wuhan. And if we have to do anything else, we will.”

Mr. Dutton again defended the government’s plans to charge evacuees part of the cost of returning them to Australia and to quarantine them on Christmas Island for up to two weeks.

He said the cost had been spent on evacuees in the past, noting that not all around 600 Australians who signed up for the airlift were evacuated.