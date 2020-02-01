Qantas stops flights to and from China during the Corona virus outbreak

The large Australian airline Qantas has announced plans to discontinue all inbound and outbound flights to and from China while the corona virus outbreak is ongoing.

According to a statement on the Qantas newsroom Website, the airline will discontinue all Chinese flights as of February 9 after the 10th coronavirus case was confirmed in Australia on Saturday afternoon.

The message comes to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk The proposed Australia should follow in the footsteps of the United States and stop incoming flights from China for all airlines.

After a Qantas Statement, two flight routes (Sydney-Beijing and Sydney-Shanghai) were suspended from February 9 to March 29 because the entry restrictions imposed by other countries affected the Qantas crew working on the international flights.

“These entry restrictions present the Rostering crew with significant logistical challenges for operating services in mainland China, so these flights must be temporarily suspended,” the statement said.

Currently the restrictions start on February 9th. However, travelers are urged to remain on alert as the suspension may change as the situation develops. The flights are currently scheduled to resume on March 30. However, this date will continue to be checked regularly if circumstances change.

The airline is currently working with the Australian government and the World Health Organization to bring passengers who want to return home from China to Australia before the suspension begins. It is unclear how many Australians are currently trying to return from China or how the suspension will affect them, but Qantas has assured customers that they will do everything possible to facilitate the return of as many passengers as possible.

Qantas has already offered flexible options for boarding pass passengers from January 24th to March 31st. Customers have the option to cancel their flight for a full refund or credit, or to rebook their flight to another date. Due to logistical problems, the airline had to stop its flights regardless of the wishes of the customers.

Services to and from Hong Kong are currently exempt from current travel restrictions and cancellations.

Passengers can check that Qantas site for regular updates and announcements about flights and travel restrictions during the outbreak.

Ten people across Australia completed a positive coronavirus test on February 1, 2020.

Image:

Getty Images