Qassem Soleimani: Minister of Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab calls for calm after the United States killed Iran’s top general in an air strike

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called for an easing of tension on the part of all attackers after the United States killed Iran’s top general in an air strike.

General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds force in Tehran who led military operations in the Middle East, was targeted on Friday by a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport.

Outgoing Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn called “the serious and dangerous escalation” “murder” and called on the UK to stand up to “belligerent actions” by the United States.

The US Department of Defense said that General Soleimani had been targeted because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and the military” in the region.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the strike and announced three days of national mourning.

Raab issued a statement saying that the government has “always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led” by the general.

“After his death, we urge all parties to defuse themselves. Continuing the conflict is not in our best interests, ”added Mr. Raab.

He was scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday morning.

In a statement, Corbyn said that the “American assassination” of the general “is an extremely serious and dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East with global significance”.

“The British government should encourage Iran and the United States to exercise restraint and resist belligerent actions and rhetoric from the United States,” added the MP.

“All countries in the region and beyond should seek to reduce tensions to avoid further escalation of the conflict, which can only worsen misery in the region, 17 years after the disastrous invasion of Iraq.”

Vehicle on fire at Baghdad International Airport after air strike (Iraqi Prime Minister’s Press Office via AP)

The hope of workers’ leadership Clive Lewis, who was a territorial army officer and served on duty in Afghanistan, warned that “violent escalation in an already unstable region is a mistake” which should not be “made worse” by UK support.

“I call on the Prime Minister to condemn this cowboy action and to immediately turn to our international institutions to try to defuse any war with Iran,” said the former shadow defense secretary.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who celebrates the New Year on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, has yet to comment.

Labor MP Lisa Nandy, who is also considering a race to replace Jeremy Corbyn, said it was “a very dangerous time.”

She added: “17 years after the catastrophic decision to wage war in Iraq, violence still rages every day. World leaders must stand up to (President Donald) Trump. The last thing we need is another total war. ”

Labor MP Stella Creasy called for an “urgent declaration” from the Prime Minister or the Minister of Foreign Affairs and suggested that a recall from Parliament be necessary before Tuesday.

Green MP Caroline Lucas said the strike was “an extremely provocative act in a massively volatile region”.

The move sparked protests in Tehran (Vahid Salemi / AP)

“The British government must condemn him and work with his American colleagues to counter Trump’s reckless and dangerous foreign policy,” she added.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, a former defense minister who served as a captain in the military, tweeted “this is great”, adding: “Expect repercussions”.

Former Middle East Minister Alistair Burt told BBC Radio 4 Today that the air strike was “extremely serious” and could cause “a huge potential escalation”.

Burt, who resigned as a Conservative MP in the last election, said it was “very important now to focus on what would happen next, and that everyone involved diplomatically should do whatever they can to try to dispel the situation. ”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises British and Iranian binationals to travel to Iran and other British nationals to seek advice from the Ministry before traveling to the country.

British nationals risk being arbitrarily detained or arrested by Tehran, warns the department.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is one of the dual nationals detained in Iran since his arrest in 2016 and accused of spying during a visit to his family.

Her husband warned that things are getting worse for relations with Iran and told ITV Good Morning Britain: “I’m sitting here partly worried about what it means for Nazanin, partly worried about what it means for my in-laws sitting in their daily living room in Tehran where they are all very worried. ”