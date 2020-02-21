[qatar-airways-not-intrigued-in-investing-in-air-italy]



February 21, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Qatar Airways claimed on Friday it was not fascinated in investing in struggling Italian carrier Air Italy, but would do all it could as minority shareholder for staff and passengers.

“Qatar Airways is no longer intrigued in investing in Air Italy or in any other air transportation undertaking in Italy,” the Qatari organization mentioned in a statement.

The provider has a minority stake in Air Italy, with the other trader currently being regional airline Alisarda.

Qatar Airways and Alisarda have agreed to set Air Italy into liquidation.

