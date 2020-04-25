Qatar, a rich country in the Persian Gulf, is trying to silence its critics in an effort to advance humanitarian efforts abroad as well as at home in response to the widespread Covid-19 disease.

More than 75,888 people have been tested in Qatar, with 8,525 positive and 10 deaths. The Gulf states have been widely criticized for creating jobs for immigrants, who have come to build its ambitious infrastructure in glass, steel and stone. But Sheikh Tamim, the emir of Qatar, has forced his government to quickly protect the most vulnerable population, thus preventing a humanitarian catastrophe in the event of a corona emergency.

“Human rights at the center of our prevention and response to the outbreak of coronavirus. “Coordination of local ministries and non-governmental organizations is provided.”

Kyrgyzstan’s Kyrgyz charity has set up 151,000 local migrant workers in Doha to provide assistance: 7,000 hot meals a day to quarantined areas, 43,000 emergency food boxes through 22 embassies, plus health kits and Brochures that promote good health practices in nine different languages. .

The Qatari government, as well as humanitarian aid inside the country, is supporting the Italian government in its efforts to contain the epidemic. Two field hospitals have been set up in Rome, each with a capacity of 500 beds and fully equipped with modern technology to treat infected patients.

“Collective action and global solidarity are essential to the fight against coronavirus. We are working with Qatar’s national institutions to support countries that are particularly vulnerable to this vulnerable crisis,” the Qatari Development Fund said in a statement.

“Qatar Airways is in a unique position to provide humanitarian assistance to people around the world, and it is our duty to participate wherever we are,” said Akbar Al-Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, as well as helping countries and governments return their citizens. “We can not only ensure that importers can store fresh and medicinal materials through our shipping operations, but we have also donated medical equipment to the countries affected.”

