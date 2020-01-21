QB Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Replaces Tom Brady as Top Seller of NFL Merchandise

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes has not just replaced Tom Brady of New England as head of the AFC Championship – the veteran superstar has been overthrown as the NFL’s top seller.

Mahomes, whose bosses will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 2 in Miami, has moved to the top of the NFL Players Association’s top players list, the association said.

Mahomes, in his third season, is set to become his new king for next year, when the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales Final is released in April. This means that football fans are trying to get clothes, hats and other merchandise with their name and number.

Brady, a 20-year veteran with a record six Super Bowl championships, finished the last two seasons at the top of the list. Right now it’s No. 2. The 42-year-old’s longtime dominance has included a record 17 consecutive appearances in the first three years since the league began the list in 2014 and never ranks outside the top nine.

Rounding out the top five are Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Cleveland Browns veteran Baker Mayfield and wide receiver teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

The sales list includes items sold by online and traditional stores, such as Nike Inc. and Fanatics. Product categories include video games, jerseys, backpacks, wall stickers and bobble heads.

In general, the season’s Super Bowl products are more popular than ever.

The Chiefs and 49ers combined to set a sales record for the conference championship on Sunday, according to Fanatics founder Michael Rubin.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

He said the teams sold more than 2 1/2 times the last year’s merchandise – the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams – and completed the Patriots and Eagles record two years ago.

Rubin did not disclose specific sales figures.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

Subscribe now