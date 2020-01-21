QE or not QE? Why the Fed struggles with its message

When the US Federal Reserve started to inflate its balance sheet last October, President Jay Powell insisted that this activity should not be seen as another round of “Quantitative Easing” – the great post-crisis effort to soften financial conditions.

Many investors were doubtful at the time and still are today. “I think it’s QE,” said Koon Chow, strategist at Union Bancaire Privée. “It may not be explicitly recognized as QE – but it is QE.”

Definitions are important because stocks and other risky assets have skyrocketed since the new regime was introduced. If the market sees it as an extraordinary form of support similar to that of the previous program, removing or even reducing it could be difficult.

So what exactly is the Fed doing?

The Fed buys $ 60 billion ($ 91 billion) of short-term treasury bills every month. This is in addition to pouring billions of dollars of cash into the repo market, where banks and investors borrow money for short periods in exchange for high quality collateral such as treasury bills.

Why does it do that?

In September, the repo market gained momentum, driving up borrowing costs and sending shockwaves through the financial system. The Fed took action because controlling short-term credit markets is crucial to its ability to implement monetary policy and change interest rates.

The Fed’s verdict was that bank reserves, or liquidity held at the central bank, had fallen too low, compressing the amount of money that could be lent on the repo market.

Since October 2017, the Fed has started to untie QE and reduce the size of its balance sheet. As he stopped replenishing his treasury bill stock, someone else had to buy them, withdraw cash from banks, and reduce reserves.

The Fed is buying treasury bills again to rebuild its balance sheet – and in turn increase the level of reserves – to a level where the repo market can function properly.

The Fed is therefore buying Treasury bills again. How is it not QE?

Quantitative easing was not just about the Fed buying Treasury bonds and mortgage bonds. The program was designed to lower longer-term interest rates in order to ease financial conditions, and therefore encourage investors to move out of safe assets such as treasury bills and invest in more investments. risky like stocks and corporate bonds.

The Fed has explicitly stated that this time it is not trying to change its monetary policy through its purchases. He does not buy treasury bills to affect interest rates.

That’s why he only buys short-term bills. By limiting its purchases to debts with a maturity of less than 12 months, the Fed anticipates that the effect on longer-term Treasury bill yields will be minimal. However, some people find it hard to see the difference.

“They don’t QE but the market doesn’t believe them,” said Priya Misra, interest rate strategist at TD Securities. “(Investors) say it looks like QE, smells of QE, so why isn’t QE? It’s hard to push back for the Fed.”

Why is the market so skeptical?

Intention is one thing, but how a policy works in the market is another. Some analysts and investors say that regardless of the Fed’s rationale, buying treasury bills drives up asset prices as investors flock to corporate bonds and stocks.

Since October 11, when the Fed announced it would start buying treasury bills, the S&P 500 has risen by about 12%, investment grade corporate bonds have returned 2.4% and bonds at high yield 3.5%.

This may not be due to an effect on interest rates. In fact, 10-year Treasury yields have increased since October. It could just be that the Fed removes treasury bills from the market at the same time as it adds money, said Matt King, strategist at Citigroup.

Investors have to put this money somewhere and if there are fewer treasury bills in circulation, it is more likely to go into stocks and corporate bonds.

“Central bankers sometimes like to think of theory first and then seek market impact later,” said King. “I prefer to do the opposite and the impact on asset prices seems to be very similar to QE.”

Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan admits there may be unintended consequences on the central bank’s repo patch.

“On the one hand, it’s not QE, but I think it has QE-like effects,” he told the Financial Times last week.

Why is it important? Is it not unimportant what it’s called?

No. The Fed made a point of stressing that its purchases of banknotes do not represent a change in its monetary policy, but simply answer a technical problem of plumbing of the financial markets.

The problem is that the Fed has explicitly described quantitative easing as a way of easing monetary policy using its balance sheet, a program that the central bank announced it had stopped five years ago. But new purchases have the same effect: increasing the balance sheet.

The risk is that when the Fed begins to slow down or stop these purchases, as it intends to do, it will be interpreted by the market as a policy tightening. This could weigh on stocks and bonds, regardless of what the central bank does with interest rates.

“As they have struggled to communicate that growth in reserves is not QE, it will be even more difficult to stop the expansion of the balance sheet,” said Misra. “It will be felt as a tightening.”

Written by: Joe Rennison in London, Colby Smith in New York and Brendan Greeley in Washington



