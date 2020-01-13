QLD Drag Queen speaks out

Loading...

A Brisbane-based drag performer turned to the young, far-right demonstrators who targeted a storytelling event in the library yesterday and wished them “personal growth” after they “cried children” and “families in need.” “Left behind.

Johnny Valkyriethat occurs when dragging under the name Queeny, on Facebook hours after a group of members of the University of Queensland’s Liberal National Club stormed the Brisbane Square Library.

The footage from the incident shows about a dozen demonstrators shouting “Drag queens are not for children” at the Brisbane Council-approved event. The Drag Queen Diamond Good-Rim can be seen as it faces the group.

In a previous Facebook post, the organization called the event “moral dirt” to “indoctrinate and sexualize young children.”

“I was inside Protect Mode during the break to reassure children and families and to distract them with stickers while we finished our crafting session,” said Valkyrie.

“The families supported me, the employees supported me while Diamond bravely confronted them.”

Valkyrie defended her qualifications, saying that they have five years’ experience in youth engagement and education, and state qualifications for working with children.

The performer also asked the group to “learn from the consequences of their actions.

“I expect consequences, I expect excuse and I expect change in behavior. I expect security, respect and inclusiveness in my community. I wish you personal growth. “

Today I went to the Brisbane Libraries to read to children and families, an event organized by the Brisbane City Council for …

Posted by Johnny Valkyrie on Sunday, January 12, 2020

In her own statement, Diamond said: “The only thing I will not stand is what they have done in front of the children and their family and who want people to cry and hug.” us down. “

Thank you all for your kind words. I appreciate them very much, but there are more than 300 and I cannot reach them. I am so …

Posted by Diamond Good-Rim on Sunday, January 12, 2020

The verbal engagement footage has gone viral online, and both Valkyrie and Diamond are pouring support from viewers.

The hashtag #IStandWithQueens started on Twitter after the incident and asked other social media users to express their support for the initiative.

This support now also applies to the University of Queensland Liberal National Club Facebook page, where users of the organization thanked for introducing the unique event.

If you want to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI Peer support hotline at 1800 184 527 or Chat online.

QLife operates every day between 3:00 p.m. and midnight.

Under 25? You can reach the Kids Helpline around 1800 55 1800 or Chat online.

Image:

Facebook