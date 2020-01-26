Qld woman dies after choking on Lamington during the food contest

A Queensland woman died after suffocating from a Lamington during a food contest.

Queensland emergency services confirmed that the 60-year-old who took part in the all-you-can-eat competition at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay had an attack at 2 p.m. when she ate the Lamington, causing her to do so suffocate.

The pub performed CPR before the ambulance arrived.

Beach House Hotel advertising the event.

“Unfortunately, a lady died during the Lamington food competition … on a very sad day,” wrote a pub visitor on Facebook. “The pub reacted very quickly with resuscitation, and the ambulance worked on it for over half an hour. It didn’t look good.”

The woman was eventually taken to Hervey Bay Hospital, where she died.

The Beach House Hotel has not yet released a statement on the incident.

