QPR fans doubt their club will ever move to Linford Christie stadium

Proposals to redevelop the Linford Christie athletics center into a huge multi-purpose stadium have gone a step further, but it is not yet known whether it could become a new home for Queen’s Park Rangers FC.

The idea of ​​building a £ 40 million stadium received overwhelming support when a public consultation of 8,800 people was conducted last year by Hammersmith and the Fulham Council.

But QPR fans have said they doubt the championship club will move to the Linford Christie.

However, the “major development” of a 30,000 seat arena was supported by 81% of those who participated in the surveys, many of whom were people who use the Linford Christie. 77 percent said a new stadium in Wormwood Scrubs Park could be used for “professional sports”.

The board recently spent £ 370,000 to hire consultants from a company called In Partnership With Ltd to produce a “business case” – a major piece of research that would define how the stadium could be developed.

Little has been decided between the board and the club since last summer, when a local planning official suggested that the QPR could potentially rent the new stadium.

His long-standing search for new ground continues, with club management arguing that Loftus Road could not offer a “sustainable” future.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to fans of the Facebook group “Optimistic QPR Supporters”, who were skeptical that the club lived on land it did not entirely own.

Tom Faulkner said the current club owners “could build the stadium but don’t want that kind of investment.”

(Image: 2017 Getty Images)

Another member of the group, Graham Hodson, said: “I like the idea of ​​a new stadium, the current stadium is not suitable for the modern era.

“We would have to own the land without renting it, as we could end up wandering around looking for where to play our home games like Coventry City.”

Peter Chadburn called QPR’s proposal to rent their new land “nonsense”.

“Perhaps a site could be found in Greenford or Hillingdon,” he said. “I think it is unlikely to grow around Bush.”

Seán Bielecki commented: “Does QPR own the Loftus Road site? If so, a direct exchange seems fair. QPR obtains new land on the Lindford Christie site, the council obtains building land everyone wins. “

At a town hall meeting in July 2019, following the consultation results, Cowan said he would go out of his way to help QPR, but suggested it was unlikely that the club could buy the site from the board.

