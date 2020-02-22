[quaden-bayles-has-a-information-for-other-bullying-victims-immediately-after-celebs,-athletes,-persons-all-around-the-planet-rally-guiding-him]

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Immediately after a video posted on social media confirmed the impacts of bullying on one little boy, the entire world read his story and rallied at the rear of him.

Now, 9-year-old Quaden Bayles has some new good friends and some new plans.

Famous people such as fellow Australian Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and additional are sending their love and guidance to Quaden soon after the viral movie confirmed the heartbreaking toll that bullying experienced on him.

The video was posted on Facebook Tuesday by his mother Yarraka Bayles.

It reveals Quaden in tears, saying “give me a knife I want to get rid of myself” immediately after staying bullied at faculty.

Bayles mentioned Quaden was born with Achondroplasia, a kind of dwarfism.

The Facebook live video spread like wildfire, amassing tens of millions of sights and messages of assistance, together with a particular video from Jackman.

“Quaden – You are more robust than you know. And no matter what, you’ve got a buddy in me,” said Jackman. “Everyone allows be form to each individual other. Bullying is not Okay. Interval. Lifetime is difficult plenty of. So let’s just don’t forget: Each individual person in front of us is struggling with some type of battle.”

“The Going for walks Useless Star” Jeffrey Dean Morgan spoke out about his individual experience as a dad that “kids can be awful.”

“What I want you to know is that you have mates, me involved. I am your buddy,” he explained. “You have a bunch of close friends out right here, out in the planet that you have not fulfilled still. We’re below, we obtained your back. You require to know that. It’ll get greater.”

Australian boxer Monthly bill “The Kid” Dib even offered to support Quaden by offering him a person-on-just one boxing lessons.

The former featherweight globe champ tweeted he had currently spoken to Quaden about it.

Just received off a FaceTime chat with youthful Quaden he is In definitely fantastic spirits currently, I also spoke with his mom Yarraka about giving younger Quaden some one particular on one boxing classes and she enjoys the thought. Wanting forward to teaching this minor champ some lethal punches. pic.twitter.com/BEmWCdsCYa — Billy The Kid (@BillyDib) February 21, 2020

Actor Mark Hamill responded to the video in a sequence of tweets, saying “The cruelty is as astonishing as it is heartbreaking.”

The cruelty is as astonishing as it is heartbreaking. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 21, 2020

New music producer Scooter Braun tweeted in part, “We stand with you buddy.”

We stand with you buddy. You have a good friend in myself and all individuals around me. I noticed your video and sending love to you and your mother. Let us be greater to eachother. #QuadenBayles — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) February 21, 2020

Enes Kanter with the Boston Celtics also tweeted his help for Quaden after a image of him in a Boston Celtics jersey circulated online, tweeting “The world is driving you. The @celtics are behind you Champ. Love the jersey, Why really don’t we get you to just one of our online games. Entrance row seat.”

Comedian Brad Williams, who was also born with achondroplasia, started out a GoFundMe campaign to send Bayles and his mom to Disneyland.

“I’m environment up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated, and that he is a superb human getting who deserves joy.”

As of Friday Williams surpassed his $10,000 goal, raising above $224,000 for Bayles and his relatives in fewer than a day.

Fiji Airways even donated round-vacation plane tickets, Williams added.

Aside from a number of bullies who are bullying me for taking a stand in opposition to bullies, this fundraiser is unreal. So wonderful to see all types of persons occur alongside one another. Quaden is likely to have the time of his existence! And it is all thanks to you! https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

Quaden even got a distinctive invite from the NRL Indigenous All Stars, who invited him to lead them out on Saturday night’s match at Cbus Tremendous Stadium.

“Just want to desire you all the best brother. We know you’re going via a tough time suitable now but the boys are listed here, we’ve received your back. We’re here to help you, bud,” Indigenous All-Stars fullback Latrell Mitchell said.

And it looks like Quaden and his mom are not only likely to California, but Singapore too!

Chatri Sityodtong, founder/CEO of A single Championship – a Singapore-based mostly mxied martial arts company – shared early Friday on social media that Quaden and his mom experienced “graciously acknowledged my invitation to occur to Singapore for an all-bills paid out holiday vacation so Quaden can learn martial arts at EVOLVE.”

I just wished to share an update on Quaden Bayles. I just spoke to his amazing mother, Yarraka, around the cellphone. She has graciously acknowledged my invitation to appear to Singapore for an all-costs-paid out getaway so Quaden can understand martial arts at EVOLVE. https://t.co/Eoyzai2hUC — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) February 21, 2020

Quaden proceeds to obtain an outpouring of aid from close to the globe, with the hashtag #QuadenBayles and #WeStandWithQuaden continuing to trend on-line Friday.

Now what does Quaden have to say soon after the outpouring of like and guidance?

Quaden and his mother spoke to Australia’s Countrywide Indigenous Tv (NITV), and Quaden experienced a couple text of suggestions to other young ones who may well be finding bullied, too.

“If you get bulled just stand up for by yourself,” he claimed. “Don’t listen to what they say. The mom and dad must make their young ones be nice to people today with disabilities.”

“It’s 2020 and bullying is at an all-time significant. Individuals will need to know that it is influencing so numerous little ones, extra than we know. And a ton of persons never converse out about it. They’re too terrified. They never have a voice. So I really feel that as I have a obligation of treatment now. It is my obligation as a mum and a group member to make certain people are aware of this incident. And by talking out, we’re having our energy again,” his mother reported.

Quaden extra, “A ton of my famous beloved men and women are messaging me on Instagram… like my favored rappers.”

You can check out the comprehensive video clip down below:

If you or anyone you know is looking at suicide, you should call the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-Discuss (8255), text “help” to the Disaster Textual content Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org

