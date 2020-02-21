[Quaden Bayles: Hugh Jackman, Megyn Kelly send out guidance to bullied boy just after viral video]

Quaden Bayles has some strong new close friends.Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and much more stars are sending guidance to the nine-12 months-old Australian boy after a viral online video showed the devastating effect of bullying.In a heartbreaking video recorded by Bayles’ mom, Yarraka Bayles, the crying youthful boy mentioned “give me a knife I want to get rid of myself” immediately after remaining bullied at school. Bayles was born with Achondroplasia, a genetic problem that will cause dwarfism.”I want […]