Quake rattles Salt Lake Metropolis, damages Mormon temple | Earth

The shallow quake — Utah’s strongest given that 1992 — also shut Salt Lake Metropolis airport, weakened structures downtown and remaining tens of thousands with no ability. — Reuters file pic

LOS ANGELES, March 20 — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck around Salt Lake Town in the US state of Utah on Wednesday, harming an iconic Mormon temple and disrupting initiatives to struggle the coronavirus pandemic.

The shallow quake — Utah’s strongest since 1992 — also shut Salt Lake Metropolis airport, broken properties downtown and remaining tens of countless numbers with out power.

There were being no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

The Salt Lake Temple, one of the Mormon Church’s greatest and most well known buildings, sustained damage.

A 3.81-metre, three-tonne copper statue depicting an historic American prophet from the Ebook of Mormon sitting atop the developing was damaged.

“The trumpet on the Angel Moroni statue fell off, and there is slight displacement of some of the temple’s more compact spire stones,” stated spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

The 16 million-robust Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-working day Saints, as it is formally recognized, is based mostly in Salt Lake City.

It had currently suspended all public ceremonies and gatherings around the coronavirus pandemic.

The quake also brought down Utah’s coronavirus hotline due to evacuations at the call centre, as perfectly as the state’s community overall health lab.

The state’s everyday coronavirus information conference was cancelled.

“Please keep away from the downtown spot when crews assess problems,” tweeted Governor Gary Herbert

Salt Lake City International Airport tweeted that it “is not now operational,” with the air handle tower, terminals and concourses all evacuated.

Rocky Mountain Electric power said electric power to some 55,000 buyers experienced been knocked out by the quake, which hit at a depth of 10km, said the US Geological Survey.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported there ended up reviews of damage to properties and corporations.

“This is one particular of the scariest items I’ve ever gotten by in my entire life,” Griffin Bonacci, who lives in Magna in the vicinity of the epicentre, explained to the newspaper.

“It saved ramping up and ramping up and ramping up. It was like a bomb went off. And then, all of a sudden, things all close to my household was just falling almost everywhere.”

The quake was followed by much more than 25 aftershocks, the strongest registering magnitude 4.4, the USGS claimed. — AFP