Qualification: 3 reasons why you should use your training levy

Productivity in the UK hit an all-time low in 2013. Data from the G7 summit showed that the UK is lagging behind many of our European neighbors in terms of gross hourly product at current prices. After a detailed analysis, it turned out that we as a country could not offer our working population many development opportunities.

Countermeasures were taken by introducing the apprenticeship tax, a tax that large companies had to pay, and reclaiming it through training for their employees. Of course, apprenticeships have been around for centuries – the first to exist since 1563. At that time, the crown prohibited the practice of “art, mystery or profession” unless he was raised there as an apprentice for at least seven years. “

Fast forward to 2015 – The Chancellor of the Exchequer announced a new plan to advance apprenticeship training through apprenticeship levy. The levy called companies into action like never before. Suddenly, employers had to deal intensively with the opportunities they offer their employees to continue their education and pay into a central learning pot through an inevitable tax.

My trip so far

My apprenticeship trip started last year when a lawyer came to our company, especially for apprentices. She had spent the past ten years developing programs for some of the largest UK companies and was so excited about their potential. Her enthusiasm waned and encouraged me to explore my own development through an apprenticeship.

To be honest, I was a little hesitant to start. A government requirement for an apprenticeship is that 20% of your total workload (within working hours) is spent on learning. It seemed crazy to prepare a fifth of my working week for my apprenticeship – how in the world should I find the time to do this level of self development in addition to my regular duties? To a certain extent it looked selfish, but I couldn’t have been more wrong.

My leadership and management education was the best career opportunity I’ve ever had. I’ve learned an incredible amount about myself and the way I manage and manage others, as well as the more theoretical side of business and project management that is otherwise difficult to learn in a daily role. Instead of taking my time, I became more productive and efficient by tackling challenges with a well-considered approach.

That’s why you should use your education levy.

It’s free

The most obvious reason why employers should use their levy is the government-provided funding to empower the company’s workforce. This significantly increases the training budget and offers the opportunity to use savings and benefits, especially if you do not yet have an apprenticeship program.

The training can make significant savings in social security costs. Since April 2016, employers of trainees under the age of 25 have not been required to pay NI Class 1 lower income contributions up to the upper income limit.

Many taxable employers who work exclusively in England also overlook the fact that they can make up to 110% of their contribution to the training and assessment of their apprentices. This is because the tax is calculated on the UK wages bill, which is part of the funds channeled from central government to local or regional government, so the proportion of the tax that applies to England increases The size of the English pay slip for a particular person depends on business. This means that if your business is only in England, you can spend 100% of your tax contribution plus another 10% added by the government.

Guaranteed value

The content for each apprenticeship (referred to as the standard) is compiled by a group of industry experts known as trailblazers. These people are spread across companies, the public sector, and universities to ensure that the content bridges the skills gap that you want to close in your company.

Unlike many training courses that are recycled year after year, training standards need to be constantly updated to meet industry expectations. Your apprenticeship is always up to date – and you may know more than your executives.

For some it is a bug bear, but 20% learning in the workplace obliges your trainees to always be up to date. It encourages them to manage their time and periodically review content. Of course, many L&D initiatives are pushed aside as employees prioritize their main workload over additional development. However, these 20 percent learning successes are not negotiable as a state requirement.

Learning takes various forms. It differs between training providers and standards, but you can expect your trainees to go through a combination of coaching sessions, workshops, e-learning, and seminars. Once they have completed tasks, experiments and their EPA (endpoint assessment), you can ensure that your apprentice has developed a secure, holistic understanding of the topic and the role.

They create a culture of learning and self-development

A recent survey found that 73% of employees believe that morale improves when trainees join the team. The statistics really speak for themselves. Learning and enthusiasm in the workplace are really synonymous.

This can be due to a variety of factors, but based on my personal experience, I can guarantee that I have reached a new age by integrating this amount of learning content into my schedule. It enabled me to generate new ideas, new approaches and new ways of working. It is also worth noting that trainees are often new to the world of work, which means that they bring a new, diverse perspective from the norm.

Apprenticeship training has the power to get employees to reach their full potential. The work is captivating and entertaining and offers a varied environment for daily work, in which innovative thinking is fostered and promoted, which is guided by research and self-learning. The support network of manager, trainee coach and cohort also enables positive changes and motivation.

Final thoughts

It often happens that you get into trouble at work and feel safer or easier to stick to the status quo. However, when someone is constantly learning and trying new things, a refreshing atmosphere of curiosity arises. It has been reported that 86% of employers believe that trainees help develop relevant skills for the benefit of the organization.

If you do one this week, you should consider your company’s ability to hire apprentices. Regardless of whether this gives your existing employees the opportunity to continue training or hire new talent, your training strategy should be high on the agenda to ensure that your company is ahead of the curve.