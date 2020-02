[qualifier-mager-to-experience-garin-in-rio-last]

FILE Photograph: Tennis – ATP 500 – Rio Open up – Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – February 23, 2020 Italy’s Gianluca Mager celebrates just after winning his semi closing match versus Hungary’s Attila Balazs REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

February 23, 2020

(Reuters) – The magic ongoing for Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager as he outlasted Hungary’s Attila Balazs to win their rain delayed semi-remaining in a few sets at the Rio Open up on Sunday.

Mager, who stunned best seed and entire world amount four Dominic Thiem on Saturday, defeat Balazs seven-six(four) 4-6 7-6(2).

The Italian will deal with Chile’s Cristian Garin in the remaining later on on Sunday. Garin defeated Croatian Borna Coric 6-4 seven-five in an additional rain-delayed semi-last that was concluded on Sunday.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina Modifying by Toby Davis)