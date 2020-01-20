Quantcast hires Sonal Patel, industry veteran, to lead Southeast Asia

Quantcast has commissioned Sonal Patel to lead Southeast Asia in a newly created position for the company.

Patel has worked in the digital advertising industry for almost 20 years, most recently as president of programmatic services and products at Dentsu Aegis Network APAC. Previously, she held various senior positions at AppNexus, Carousell, Google, Twitter, Salesforce, Adgile and Yahoo! active.

As an industry leader, Patel has often shown a strong passion for ethics and responsibility and discussed innovation and technology.

She said: “Quantcast has seen significant growth in Southeast Asia in recent years. I am very happy to have the opportunity to continue the great work of the team and to lead this next phase of growth in such an advanced and successful organization. My appointment and that of the other new team members continue Quantcast’s astonishing momentum in the region through 2020 and beyond. ”

Quantcast has made a number of changes to its APAC team. Daniel O’Connor was promoted to Sales Director, former group leader at Blis Stephen Rhodes, who joined as an agency partner. Antoinette Patterson is also a customer partner of SpotX and has joined Roshni Shivaramakrishnan as Technical Account Manager at Essence.

Patel will lead the business in Southeast Asia and report to APAC CEO Andrew Double, who is based in the Sydney office.

“Quantcast radically simplifies advertising on the open Internet and enables brands to successfully understand and reach previously difficult-to-reach target groups. According to the OECD, economic growth in Southeast Asia will exceed that of Europe and the United States in the coming years. This is an enormous opportunity for brands to reach this increasingly wealthy and connected audience through relevant online advertising, “said Double.

“The additions to our team announced today will be central to enabling more brands in the region to access the potential of Quantcast’s unique machine learning technology and first-party data to help their businesses grow,” he added.

Quantcast has had a technical presence in Asia for some time, but officially started commercial operations in January 2018. Founder Konrad Feldman explained that the maturity of the Asian markets in terms of usage is comparable to that of the rest of the world from files.

