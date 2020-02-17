[quantum-tech-enterprise-nanoco-data-files-patent-infringement-lawsuit-in-opposition-to-samsung]



February 17, 2020

(Reuters) – British nanotechnology business Nanoco said on Monday it has submitted a patent infringement lawsuit towards Samsung Electronics Co and affiliate marketers in a district courtroom in Texas relating to quantum dots.

Nanoco, which makes quantum dots that are utilised to make vivid display screen displays, alleged that every single of the defendants has wilfully infringed its patents and stated it seeks a everlasting injunction from “further acts of infringement and substantial monetary damages”.

“Historically, the group labored collaboratively with Samsung on producing increased quantum dots,” Nanoco’s Chairman Christopher Richards stated.

“We had been therefore normally dissatisfied when Samsung finished the collaboration and released its QD-based televisions with out moving into into possibly a licensing or supply settlement with Nanoco,” he extra.

Samsung reported in a assertion, “We are reviewing the patents cited by Nanoco Technologies and will reply to its statements.”

