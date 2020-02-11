Quarantine decreases, detainees appear in court despite mumps in prison

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Quarantine mumps at Fresno County jail is slowly decreasing, but lawyers say the county’s response reveals how badly it would handle a more serious illness.

“They acted badly,” said defense lawyer Eric Schweitzer. “They do it wrong. They keep doing it wrong.”

The sheriff’s office told Action News that the quarantine was still in effect, but we learned that they had left about 200 people out of quarantine.

Former Fresno Unified bus driver Jeffrey Sipes is not one of them.

He should have been tried at the end of January, but he did not attend his last three hearing dates, even though he was imprisoned during this time.

“We had a lot of interruptions because of this quarantine which was imposed without good reason,” said Schweitzer, who represents Sipes.

The prison keeps Sipes in a pod where an epidemic of mumps was suspected a few weeks ago.

He finally came to court on Monday, but a judge did not allow us to record a video of his appearance.

A sheriff’s assistant wearing a white face mask and blue rubber gloves took him to court with his own mask and rubber gloves. The deputies did not allow him to have water because he does not have the right to remove the mask.

Sipes’ lawyer argued that the courts would violate his right to a speedy trial if they did not start his trial on Tuesday.

He received a report from a Johns Hopkins-trained epidemiologist that the prison did not need to cast such a large net with its quarantine.

For example, he says that the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend quarantine for people with a history of vaccination and no symptoms of mumps.

“What we are seeing here in Fresno County is a very inappropriate procedure that worries us a lot about what would happen if there was really something dangerous,” said Schweitzer.

Dr. Nevin also said quarantine for mumps should not last more than five days and asked why the sheriff’s office would release the inmates under quarantine.

A previous prison statement said that “the release process is not affected by the virus”.

“I hate talking outside of school, but it tells me that quarantine is a bunch of bologna,” said Schweitzer.

The county deputy director of public health told us that the CDC’s recommendations don’t necessarily apply in places like the nails, where people live very close to each other.

David Luchini said that they should do their best to prevent the spread, so quarantine is the best possible practice.

And he said they’ve had a twelfth diagnosis of mumps since they confirmed 11 cases right after the original quarantine. They haven’t had new cases for several days now.

The Fresno County president issued an order a few weeks ago saying the epidemic was reason enough to postpone the cases, but he lifted the order on Monday.

A sheriff’s spokesperson told us that they systematically approach transportation and do everything they can to minimize exposure.

“On Monday, a judge decided to allow the quarantined inmates to enter the courthouse,” said Tony Botti. “However, this will be done systematically. An assistant / correctional officer will individually escort the detainee from prison to court and then back to prison. They will never be placed in a holding cell to reduce the possible contamination of a The inmate will wear a mask throughout this procedure.

As for the prison that frees inmates quarantined in the community after serving their sentence or posting a bond, we have no choice but to do so. We cannot legally detain a person in prison if their sentence is complete or if they are released on bail. All released persons are provided with health materials so that they are informed of good hygiene practices and what to know in terms of symptoms of mumps. “

Quarantined defendants like Sipes have started to sink, but nearly 400 of them are still isolated.

