Quarantine features late at night, third week

This is the third week of the entire delayed night that stops normal production during the corona pandemic. However, the hosts continued to do home shows and brought many experts to entertain the spectators. Here are some of the highlights of this week:

The show tonight starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon had some pretty big guests on his show this week, from Demi Lovato to Joe Biden. But this week, none other than Weird Al himself, who performed “Another Minute” from Dare to Stupid, was interpreted as a pseudo-social distancing anthem. And it was a milestone for Jankovic, because “this is the first time I’ve done The Tonight Show without wearing pants.”

Falson also spoke Adam Sandler (who had robbed Uncut Gems). The two exchange stories about working on Saturday Night Live and meeting the big one Robin Williams. But Sandler also shared some of his musical comedies with a new quarantine he wrote specifically to get through this pandemic, shouting at doctors and nurses in the front lines.

The Late Exhibition with Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert made a pretty big exclusive interview on his show this week: Joe Exotic, star of Netflix’s new obsession, Tiger King. (Okay, not really, but comedian Thomas Lennon the forgery of the exotic is quite hilarious.)

The Late Show also paid tribute to two great musicians this week: John Prine, who is currently being treated with coronavirus, and Ellis Marsalis Jr., who was injured by coronary heart disease this week. Colbert shared a duet with Prine in 2016 but never aired (saying then that “we’ll probably do it on the internet, unless you know something terrible is happening and we need to make people happy on TV”). Last appearance bandleader Jon Batiste paid tribute to Marshall, a man named both mentor and friend.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

You may remember a few years ago when Samuel L. Jackson read the audiobook version of the hit-not-really-a-child Go the Fuck to Sleep book, written by Adam Mansbach. Well, they gave a perfect sequel, Stay the Fuck at Home, this week, and Jackson read the new book as he talked to me. Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel also spoke with Utah’s nurse Kimball Fairbanks, who recently shrank the corona and has taken steps to isolate himself so that his family is not in danger. Kimmel kept bringing Jennifer Aniston to surprise Fairbanks and both of them announced that every other nurse on her floor would also receive gift certificates from Postmates.

Late at night with Seth Meyers

In addition to talking to the president Burnie Sanders this week, Seth Meyers spoke to the Senator Elizabeth Warren, who spoke about what he would do to more effectively fight the corona pandemic and deal with the incentive package passed by Congress. Mr Meyers also soon asked questions about presidential policy, whether he is open to serving as vice president and how he has not yet been approved. Warren said Meyers is currently focusing on this current crisis.

Meyers also checked in this week with a longtime friend and colleague Amy Poehler to talk about everything from quarantine to parks and leisure. But the former co-hosts of the previous weekend’s news brought the REAL! section for the explosion of “haunted corn doll” Mitch McConnell because he says the accusation has deterred the government from coronavirus. “Even Trump doesn’t buy your stupid argument! You have to feel like you’re taking a note back to 6th grade with the ‘no’ box checked!”

Delayed appearance with James Corden

James Corden returned to the air this week with a #HomeFest specialist, saying that in a time of great discord, “This virus has shown that we are all equal. We are all just humans. This virus does not discriminate in any way. It has reminded us that our behavior can hurt other people. “

The nightclubs that have stuck to the house, of course, did not prevent music visitors from coming, and Corden’s specialty has characterized many artists from John Legend to Andrea Bocelli for spectators. The special also presented the K-pop super band BTS, performing their song “Boy with Luv” from quarantine in South Korea.

The Daily Presence with Trevor Noah

For many people who are stuck in quarantine, it may be difficult to keep track of time Trevor Noah wrote a team of correspondents to try to answer definitively the question of what day it is. Is it Friday? Is it Sunday? Are the days getting longer? What is one more day? (We have some good news for them and everyone else stuck at home, thanks to the good people at Fox 8 Cleveland …)

Noah also spoke with Bill Gates and immediately asked him about a TED Talk that gave a five-year warning of how we should be prepared for the next major global epidemic. Noah also wanted to know how Gates could see this coming, but many people in positions of power did not. They also talked about the need for more testing not only in the United States but also worldwide.

Full frontal with Samantha bee

How is it Samantha Bee was she hosting her performance from the forest? Well, this week has been full Katyn Everdin for the survival of her family. That’s the way it is.

The bee also highlighted the impact of corona on women in particular, especially nurses at the forefront who worry every day about running out of supplies. There is also the serious issue of options for pregnant women to give birth in a pandemic, including home births.

Last week with John Oliver

John Oliver made another appearance from his “empty white void full of sad events” this week calling on the President Donald Terb inconsistent statements in the last month about the fight against corona. He played the sound of Trump saying “suddenly” Andrew Cuomo He asks for thousands of respirators, comparing him to someone who goes: “Go to most homes, they got some sinks, maybe a few cups, suddenly they come under fire and they say they need hundreds of gallons of water sprayed with tires. I just don’t buy it. “(Also, if you watch the full episode, you may notice that Oliver also pushed an unusual art hunt …)

Desus & Mero

Desus & Mero is back this week, noting an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, perhaps giving such a great picture of the man himself as of the work he does. The hosts asked viewers, especially young people, a good mix of important questions about coronavirus to hear the answers and questions about Fauci’s Brooklyn background and Yankees’ love. At one point, Fauci burst out laughing when he learned of this 5G conspiracy theory.

They also had fun with one of the lightest stories from New York in these difficult times: Andrew Cuomo do they have nipple piercings? “We wouldn’t be surprised if he had Prince Albert, that’s like a serious nipple ring.”

Conan

Coan O’Brien We’re back in the air again this week and we’re in control Andy Richter about how they both do quarantine. They soon left in a coma when Richter remarked George Takei on TV and O’Brien shared a joke about how he initially tried to get Takei as the guest star in “Marge vs. Monorail”, one of the best episodes of Simpsons, but he wouldn’t do it because he didn’t want the media to have fun. public transport. And then they ended up taking Leonard Nimoy.

O’Brien also pays tribute to another great musician, Adam Schlesinger, who died of coronavirus this week. Not only was Schlesinger co-founder of Wayne’s Fountains, he made very good music for film and television, and most recently wrote songs for the successful Crazy Ex-Girlfriend show. O’Brien talked about the appearance of the Wayne Fountains that took place late at night after 9/11 and shared this performance of “Best Actions” with the audience. “I can’t think of a better song for these times.”

Real Time with Bill Maher

Bill Maher He returned from a break this week, also hosting Real Time from his doorstep and making his regular monologue with a laugh-like piece. He assured the audience that he did not feel any symptoms, “if you do not count the ringing every time Trump speaks”. He reversed the president’s repeated press coverage of the corona and how he spends time “bragging about his grades.”

Maher paid a series of visits, including to the Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti. Mahcher told Garcetti that he knew officials like him had to walk a tightrope over the president: “You want to tell the truth. On the other hand, if you say something critical, this president has shown that he will deny the basics. services and equipment in states that are not nice enough for him. ” So he asked the mayor, “How are your skills?”

He lights up with David Spade

The news broke this week that Lights Out with David Spade will not return to Central Comedy when showings late at night can go back to normal production. Per Deadline, the show is commercially available and may find a new home, but Spade is currently continuing the show “lo-fi”, this week talking to the producer Rick Kirkam for the insanity of the Tiger King and what Joe Exotic it’s like in the face.

Spade also brought comedians Greg Fitzsimmons and Yamaneika Saunders to understand the Tiger King, including the interesting decision for OJ Simpson to post a video that suggests he is thinking Carole Baskin she killed her husband.

Events late at night continued to use home broadcasts to raise money for various charities and non-profit groups. We have included the following links:

