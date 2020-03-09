Quarantine in Italy 16 million people trying to contain coronavirus

Italy has closed the entire Lombardy region and 14 other northern and central provinces, accounting for 40% of the nation’s population, as the country faces the worst Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

More than 16 million people, including those in Milan and Venice, will be banned from traveling, except for those with special permission, under strict government quarantine measures.

Public spaces such as schools, clubs, museums, gyms, ski resorts and swimming pools will be closed until at least April 3.

According to BBC reports, major events such as weddings, funerals and cultural and religious events during the quarantine will also be banned.

Restaurants and cafes may be open between six in the morning and six in the evening, but customers will be required to sit at least one meter from each other.

Those who violate the quarantine restrictions will face up to three months in prison.

Announcing the measures early Sunday morning, the Prime Minister of Italy, Guiseppe Conte, said: “We want to guarantee the health of our citizens. We understand that these measures will require sacrifice, sometimes small and sometimes very large.”

“But it is a time when we have to take responsibility for ourselves.”

Quarantine measures enacted in Italy are the most extreme outside of China, where the virus originated. The Chinese Communist Party (PCC) sealed the entire Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, in an estimated quarantine of 56 million people.

Italy has experienced the largest outbreak of the virus in Europe, and the number of infected has increased by more than 1,200 on Saturday alone, to 5,883.

The number of deaths in Italy is also the largest in outside China, reaching 233, with 36 more people killed by the virus in a 24-hour period.

Luca Zaia, the President of the Veneto region, which is the seat of Venice, criticized the government’s drastic measures and the imposition of a “red zone”.

“I’m against curfews. What they do internationally – describing us as the new Wuhan, is quite outrageous. We have been the most careful in diagnosing,” Zaia said in a comment to the Financial Times.

The move to introducing widespread quarantine follows the revelation on Saturday that the Democratic Party of Italy leader and Governor of Lazio, Nicola Zingaretti, hired the coronavirus, the first major Western politician to suffer from the disease.

Zingaretti announced on social media that he is “OK” and told his supporters not to “go in”.

“I will set a good example by following the doctors’ recommendations and fight (coronavirus), which is the right case for the country right now,” he said.

