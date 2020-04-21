Quarantine offenders sent to ‘Haunted House’ in Indonesia for punishment

An Indonesian politician is trying to attract more offenders by forcing them to live in “deported houses.”

Kusdinar Untung Yuni Sukowati, Sragen provincial president has decided to take an unusual approach in dealing with the large number of citizens from Sragen in Java Central returning to their cities from major cities , who decided not to follow the 14-day marriage policy. designed to stop the coronavirus infection, according to The Jakarta Post.

Another group of people in the area on the watch list who suspected the virus – called “people under surveillance” – was also shared.

“If there are any empty buildings in the city, put people there and shut them down,” Sukowati said AFP on Tuesday when asked about the mandat.

While the area did not have many medical facilities, Sukowati opted for abandoned buildings – often referred to as “alerting” locals – to prevent offenders from caring.

“If they do not comply with the [mandatory] dedication, many villages have applied for my permit to operate in the elementary school or to leave the building,” he said. “I got the permit. If needed, they should lock inside – in a safe house if needed. But we still feed them and keep an eye on them.”

According to the story, the two inhabitants of Plupuh city were the first to discover the term natural.

“Two Plupuh residents have admitted to breaking their orders. Therefore, they are locked up in an empty house. If they obeyed their orders, they would not be locked up,” Sukowati said. . Voice on Tuesday.

He also added that the house is located in the middle of a rice field and is known to be in trouble, according to folk music.

Another city had put up a house in a safe bed and kept away from their clothes, with three residents forced to stay for 14 days together.

One of the abusers, Heri Susanto, said she still has to experience paranormal activity.

“But whatever happens, it happens,” Susanto told The Jakarta Post.

“I know it’s for everyone’s safety. We learned the lesson.”

