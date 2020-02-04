Quarantine: the Auckland family in the self-isolation of coronaviruses

Christine Wang turns to the kindness of teachers leaving textbooks through the mailbox and online grocery store to help her family endure a self-imposed coronavirus lockout.

His family is one of hundreds of Kiwis recently returned from China who have been asked by health officials to stay home for 14 days in case they have contracted the deadly virus without realizing it.

A special Air NZ flight with New Zealanders on board left Wuhan on Wednesday morning.

Wang returned home on January 31 after his family stopped his trip to China after the first cases of coronavirus appeared in the city of Nanjing, about 500 km from Wuhan.

Since then, they have not been able to return to the West Auckland dairy they own and have had to wait upstairs while the countdown deliveryman drops food at their door.

With the help of friends putting treats from the Chinese store on their doorstep and the elementary school teacher leaving reading materials for their daughter, the family spent time well.

Christine Wang and her husband John Wenhan Miao locked themselves in their hotel in Nanjing last month after the city reported a case of coronavirus. Photo / provided

“We don’t really feel embarrassed and stuck with them,” said Wang.

Global measures to contain the coronavirus have intensified in response to the spread of the virus at an increased rate in recent days and the World Health Organization declaring a public emergency.

While New Zealand has not registered any confirmed cases, the death toll in mainland China has risen to 425. More than 20,000 infections have been reported worldwide.

For Wang, her husband Wenham Miao and their daughters Poppy, 5, and Lily, 3, the situation in China has changed rapidly.

They arrived in Nanjing to visit Mao’s parents on January 20 to find him busy as usual. Mao’s father was not even aware of the coronavirus epidemic, being a retiree who did not follow the news.

But then Wuhan was detained on January 23, before the first three cases were reported in Nanjing on January 24.

Wang and his family have locked themselves in their hotel room for the next week.

Mao’s parents were desperate to come and see their grandchildren at the hotel, but the couple told them not to because the elderly were more susceptible to the virus.

The streets below their hotel are emptying and the shops are closing.

Poppy, 5, and Lily, 2, in Nanjing, China last month. Photo / provided

“It’s pretty amazing to see things suddenly change like this,” said Wang.

Local TV shows were full of information about the epidemic as entertainment shows were canned or broadcast less frequently.

“It was pretty intense in the media there, but not in a scary way – more in an educational way,” said Wang.

This helped Wang explain to his older daughter why they were locked up.

“You see these doctors what they wear, it’s different from the doctors you usually see, it’s because they protect themselves to protect patients,” she said to her daughter.

“And that’s what I tell her again now that we’re back – we’re staying at home because we have to protect people in New Zealand until we make sure we’re 100% well. “

It was also “really intense” at the airport taking off from China.

The family’s temperature was checked and asked if they had gone to Wuhan. All Chinese passengers wore face masks, including those on the return flight to New Zealand.

On the other hand, the return to New Zealand “was rather mild,” said Wang.

The family received a brochure asking them to isolate themselves. Their daughter’s school also emailed information about what to do.

This meant taking a financial hit during the busy summer season, as the family couldn’t return to work at the Oratia Superette they run on West Coast Rd.

Instead, the store operates on shortened hours thanks to a friend working for them.

The couple were inundated with support on the dairy’s Facebook page after keeping customers informed of what was happening to them.

Fortunately, they also have rural property with a large backyard for children to run around and a silver lining that they now have free time.

“I’m going to sort my garage because it’s full of boxes and I don’t know what’s inside,” joked Wang.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH GUIDELINES FOR SELF-INSULATION

* Avoid situations where it is possible to infect other people, such as at social gatherings, at work, at school, in supermarkets for up to 14 days after leaving mainland China

* Separate yourself as much as possible from other people in your area

* Cover your coughs and sneezes

* Wash your hands

* Avoid sharing household items, such as dish glasses, towels and pillows

* Minimize the use of public transportation, taxis or carpooling apps, like Uber

.