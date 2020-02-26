[quavo’s-boo-saweetie-gears-up-to-invade-brooklyn-for-a-night-stuffed-w/-surprises]

West Coast rap star Saweetie is remaining active-busy these days. The common entertainer is slated to pack her luggage and kick her toes up in New York upcoming 7 days for an epic occasion celebration.

Huge Points: Saweetie is set to flex her internet hosting expertise in early March at well-known Brooklyn nightclub location Schimanski for a a single-night time occasion.

We constantly have adore for the just one and only @Saweetie in particular as she gears up to invade Broooooooklyn, NY. Saweetie hosts Schimanski (54 N. 11th St.) in Williamsburg on Sat, March seventh commencing at 11pm for a distinctive night filled with surprises – tix for the 21+ occasion commence at $15 pic.twitter.com/smNwr4iYNw — SOHH (@sohh) February 26, 2020

On A Relevant Observe: Past night time, Saweetie mirrored on examining out her initially-at any time Milan Trend Week in Italy.

Wait, There is More: Not long ago, the West Coast native shared a grip of epic moments from Italy.

Before You Go: All-around Valentine’s Day 2020, Saweetie shared boo’d up times with her boyfriend and fellow rap star Quavo.