Quay St crawl: journey time has doubled since the end of 2018, when the Auckland CBD road works started

Auckland commuters take twice the time in rush hour traffic to travel one of the busiest routes in CBD, since roadworks reduced Quay St to one lane.

Automobile Association statistics show that the Quay St strengthening and “enhancement” projects, which began in December 2018, have “very significantly” lengthened travel times along the east-west route.

At the end of last year, the median journey time between Hobson St, at the western end of Auckland’s central business district, and State Highway 16, on the east side, was 13 minutes.

The 13-minute afternoon journey covers only 1.8 km, one lane each way.

The NZ Herald tests the time it takes to drive along Quay Street at 4:45 p.m. on a Friday evening.

In December 2018, the same 17-hour trip took only five to six minutes for commuters along the route, double lane in each direction.

“What the data shows is a very large increase in congestion immediately after the start of work on Quay St. Basically, Quay St turned overnight into a place you really want to avoid in a car “said Sarah Geard, Senior AA Infrastructure Advisor.

“The work created an afternoon peak that was never there for traffic to the city. It took 5 or 6 minutes to travel Quay St at the busiest time of the afternoon. noon; it now takes 13 minutes. “

“In between, there is no break – the middle of the day is more like rush hour before work.”

Traffic congestion due to road works on Quay Street, including trucks. April 23, 2019. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Geard said the six to seven minute delay “may not seem like a lot, but anyone stuck in it will really feel it – when the distance is so short, it means lots of time spent crawling or not moving at all “.

The projects affecting Quay St are the strengthening of the dyke, an “improvement” of the street, which will definitively reduce four lanes of traffic to two, by adding a bicycle path and lanes reserved for buses and widening the paths.

When reduced to one lane, AT traffic planning initiatives aimed at “maintaining crossing traffic capacity” on Quay Street included: some restrictions on directional changes on and off side streets -this, some phasing of traffic lights, giving priority to the north trail east of Queens Wharf for bikes and the south trail for pedestrians.

National Party MP Nikki Kaye, who responds to angry calls from Aucklanders about road blockage. Photo / Dean Purcell

The data comes as Auckland Central deputy Nikki Kaye followed his crisis meeting with Auckland Transport a fortnight ago, with a letter to Auckland mayor Phil Goff.

Kaye had asked for a consent planning review for government and private developments because 63 Auckland CBD streets will be disrupted by public projects alone in 2020.

The national MP said she later received one of the most “exceptional” levels of voter feedback, with about 100 people contacting her in the days following the story of the Herald.

“Following last week’s story, many people in Auckland raised concerns about larger works and central Auckland,” said Kaye.

“Some people were very specific about the issues they may have raised with transportation from Auckland around other issues, such as light phasing, intersections, location of bus stops, poor signage and issues of works in specific streets.

“I wrote to the mayor, but my intention is to have a personal meeting with [Goff] and Auckland Transport to study the issues raised in my letter and the additional issues raised by the Aucklanders as a result of the story.”

