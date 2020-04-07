Quebec 1,263 to 8,860 COVID-19 died on April 30

MONTHS –

Quebec health officials released their estimates on the timing and scale of cover-19 cases across the state.

The estimate presents two situations: one optimistic, one stereotypical – based on how Quebecers adhere to public health decisions.

In a positive direction, on April 30, Quebec will see a high of:

29,212 COVID-19 ill

1,404 hospitals

468 patients under intensive care

1,263 people died

In the most important way, by April 30, Quebec will see a high of:

59,845 COVID-19 ill

3,028 hospitals

1,009 patients were in intensive care

8,860 people died

There are only 633 major hospitals in the state, so adverse conditions will see nearly 400 ICU patients without beds.

In both cases, the top of the COVID-19 issue will be April 15 and 20.

As of April 7, there were 9,340 confirmed cases of the virus-19 in Quebec and 150 deaths.

A total of 583 Quebecers were treated with COVID-19 in the hospital, 164 of whom were hospitalized.

The decision-making process is based on the current Quebec data, and the trends of the two countries – Italy and Portugal – are based on how quickly and if citizens comply with the terms. reported.

Health care consultant, Yvan Gendron, and senior health care consultant health consultant Richard Massé reported on the status of the plan. -19 in a curve in Quebec during a press conference.

It’s very difficult to say if the real numbers are going to be close to the best or worst, so if we continue to follow the self-exclusion criteria, we will be closer to healing of the sick and dying.

Massé pointed to a study on mobility by Google which showed that Quebecer is more popular in home as compared to people in all 10 states and 50 states in North America.

Health officials have said they refused to revise the plan through April 30 because there are a number of things that can change the data, even in the short term, including accessibility. adherence, medication and ability to cope.

“Week after week we will provide information that will show us where we are,” Massé said. “We were farther down the curve, less safe for ourselves … so we wanted to be closer and more optimistic.”

They also said they would not be given a chance when the non-essential business would be reopened.

SEE THE PROJECTIONS HERE

ONTARIO DAY

On Friday, Ontario reported its forecast, predicting that with current body measurements in place, 1,600 people would die from the disease by April 30. If no measures are taken, 6,000 people will die at the end of the month.

The model predicts that by April 30 there will be 80,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. It indicates that if no health measures are currently in place, there will be 300,000 cases at the end of the month.

The model predicts that the general spread of COVID-19 will last for 18 months and two years with between 3,000 and 15,000 people in the state dying from COVID-19 with existing health measures. anyways.

There is no public health measure, the worst example of the 100,000 deaths in that state.

.