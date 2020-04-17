Quebec COVID-19 deaths reached 688 when the total number of cases reached 16,798

MONTHS –

A total of 688 people were killed by COVID-19 in Quebec, health officials reported on Friday, according to the state’s official figures reaching 16,798.

That is up to 58 from 630 deaths reported Thursday. The total number of COV-19 cases in Quebec increased by 941 from 15,857 reported the previous day.

As of Friday, 3,068 had recovered from the disease.

There have been 1,076 cases treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals since Friday, up 58 from 1,018 reported Thursday; of those hospitalized, 207 were in intensive care, less than two from 209 reported a day earlier.



PREMIER LEGAULT ADMITS REGRETS

Quebec Premier Francois Legault spoke about some of his changes in terms of long-term care facilities, rocked by attacks and deaths since the outbreak began. As many as 75% of long-term care homes in Montreal are covered with COVID-19, and approximately half of coronavirus deaths in the state are from these areas. .

Legault says it thinks it has raised payments on orders more quickly, even without a contract.

“I’m not perfect, and I think I need to raise more money on key orders before the crisis,” he said.

He also criticized the cost of doctors working in long-term care facilities, saying that now is not the time to discuss how much doctors will be paid, they want to do what they can to help.

He said “Now is not the time to talk about money, now is the time to save lives, save the lives of our seniors,” “We need 2,000 partners that you have given. we, and we need your experiences as well. “

Legault said the state was working to get more orders and more nurses to stay home, but said they were in “a solution,” adding that he acknowledged that “we can’t voluntarily keep our doctors forever. “

Legault said the group has so far called 29,345 people who have registered for health and social services on the Je Contribue website. Of them, they were willing to hire 6,773. Legault said 2,097 people decided to decline the offer, out of the 4,676 people who signed up on the site and now work in health and network services. Health Minister Danielle McCann added that government groups are continuing to call those who provide services.

Governor Justin Trudeau confirmed Friday that 125 Army troops with medical training will begin work in Quebec detention facilities on Friday.

“We asked Justin Trudeau for a couple of days if he had some members of the Force available to help, especially nurses. We just got a final response this morning, that there were 125 people there to do that. After we got this information, we were sure we needed them, “Legault said.

Legault says there are no safeguards available from health insurance products to employees. It was there, he said, that there would be some problems with the distribution, but there was no shortage of gear.

He said, “We have information,” I want to be clear about that. “

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

Legault also touched on an announcement scheduled for Friday afternoon regarding job opportunities for state agriculture. The $ 45-million plan will provide $ 100 in additional compensation to farmers paid for Quebecers available on state farms. Farmers may face complaints as many migrant workers are not spending the summer in the state.

“I want you to help us in our field, help our farmers and help us become good farmers in Quebec,” he said, adding that he knows how to work in the field and with animals are not an easy task, “but I think that would be a good experience.”

