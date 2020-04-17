Quebec COVID-19 deaths rose to 630; records close to 16,000

MONTHS –

There are currently 630 people who died at COVID-19 in Quebec, health officials reported on Thursday, according to the latest state figures reaching 15,857.

That was up 143 from the 487 deaths reported Wednesday, the largest increase in deaths a day since the state began providing regular debt.

The total number of COV-19 cases in Quebec increased by 997 from 14,860 reported a day earlier.

Premier Francois Legault has said that most of the new deaths recorded did not occur at the end of the day but were added after changes to the records.

There have been 1,018 cases treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals since Thursday, up 34 from 984 reported Wednesday; of those in the hospital, 209 were in intensive care, down 9 from 218 reported 24 hours earlier.

There were 2,939 people waiting for COVID-19 benefits in Quebec as of Thursday, up 334 from 2,605 announced on Wednesday.

The number of people in Quebec who returned from COVID-19 through Thursday was 2,841 people, up from 350 from 2,491 reported a day earlier.

There are currently 7,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 protection in the Montreal area, from most counties in Quebec; you can see the working section of cover-19 in the state here.

Some 2,000 physicians responded with Legault calling for state-funded long-term care, he said, but the government said the state was still requesting military assistance.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a big challenge to get everyone working together. People aren’t used to working together,” Legault said of the update, but he invited everyone to “give up. a little water in our liquor. “

“It won’t have to be easy, especially in situations that really win. But, I’m sure with great faith … we will be able to get these people work together. “

President Trudeau had previously said the two governments were trying to resolve the response, which would include the Canadian Red Cross, the military or volunteers.

Although the Canadian Army has paramedics, the Army is always deployed to assist in natural disasters and other catastrophic situations beyond medical conditions, Trudeau said. , but he noted that this transmission was not the same as in the past.

– The Canadian Press contributed to this publication

