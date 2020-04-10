Quebec prizes don’t rule schools, daycares reopening before the May deadline

The Quebec government has not ruled out going back to school and caring for the province’s youth before the summer.

Premier Francois Legault made the comment Friday at a daily briefing by Quebec authorities on the COVID-19 epidemic, noting that promises of results in recent days have sparked some optimism, but emphasizes that nothing is written in stone.

Schools and daycares are currently closed until May 4.

“Once we get to the summit and start reducing the number of cases and the number of people in our hospitals, we will be able to re-launch the economy,” Legault said, adding children whose parents returned to work is needed somewhere to go.

“I do not want to take any risk that is too high, but, at the same time, we need to eventually restore the economy and give the population hope.”

Horacio Arruda, director of public health, spoke of the fact that children are at lower risk for coronavirus complications.

But she added that children should be able to handle their grandmothers.

“This is why we want to provide this separation between those who are at risk and those who are not at risk,” Arruda said.

Quebec reported 241 deaths on Friday – an increase of 25 – and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases also rose to 11,677 with 733 in the hospital.

But Legault added the numbers have been more stable in recent days and the number of people in intensive care has decreased by 10 people to 186 in the past 24 hours.

After several days of discussing a plan to restore daily life and revitalize a battered economy, the chief said he thinks the days will be better.

Asked if he held on to false hope, Legault defended his cautious hope.

Paramedics wheel a resident of CHSLD Herron in Dorval, west of Montreal April 8, 2020.

John Mahoney

Montreal Gazette

“We will look at the results of the days ahead, we will discuss with Dr. Arruda and we will make decisions at the right time,” Legault said. “But I think it’s normal at this point that we are looking at the possibility of reopening, and I think we have good reason now to believe that we are close to climaxing.”

However, in a sign that it will not be business as usual, the province’s tourism minister has called for the cancellation of all summer festivals, public sporting events and cultural events through August 31. Many major festivals in Montreal and Quebec City have announced that they will be canceling events this summer.

The province’s long-term financial facilities are taking a break because hospitals have been ordered to stop the transfer of patients to facilities, where many deaths in the province have been reported.

Legault said transfers are required to free up to 8,0000 hospital beds, but health officials have scaled the number to about 6,000.

Authorities say most people who die from COVID-19 in the province – 99 percent of deaths – are 70 or older.