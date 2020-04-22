MONTREAL – Quebec is proposing to add 1,000 members of Canada’s Armed Forces to help out in the state’s long-term care system for the elderly, who were particularly affected by COVID-19 a wide spread.

Canada has already sent 125 soldiers to work in homes, known as CHSLDs, often found with the number of whooping coughs-19 and hundreds of deaths.

The Quebec government has been struggling to find enough staff in the area, and has recruited 3,000 doctors and specialists to assist in CHSLDs.

The Quebec Premier Francois Legault also announced on Wednesday that the government would start the week following a plan to open a new state of business and begin sending Quebec children back to school.

Legault said parents who do not like to send their children back to school will not be forced to do so.

There are currently 1,134 people who died at COVID-19 in Quebec, health officials reported on Wednesday, according to the latest state figures reaching 20,965.

That totaled 93 from 1,041 deaths reported Tuesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec increased by 839 from 20,126 reported a day earlier.

There have been 1,278 patients treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals since Wednesday, up 54 from 1,224 reported on Tuesday. Of those in the hospital, 199 were in intensive care, down two from 201 reported 24 hours earlier.

There were 4,839 people welcoming COVID-19 testing in Quebec as of Wednesday, 1,869 from 2,970 reported on Tuesday.

The number of people in Quebec who have returned from COVID-19 since Wednesday was 4,291, up 243 from 4,048 publishers a day earlier.

