Quebec sugar waste changes after ‘catastrophic’ COVID-19 closure

MONTREAL – Pierre Faucher spends most of February preparing to welcome tens of thousands of clients who stream annually to his sugar shack west of Montréal, eager to learn about the traditional sap gathering and Eat a calorie-rich meal filled with sweet maple syrup.

Today, long tables at 200-year-old eateries are empty, food remains unfinished and peak-season staffs of 100 have been reduced to five after the Quebec government ordered it to close restaurants and gathering areas to limit the spread of COVID-19.

While the pandemic has left few businesses undiscovered, the timing is particularly harsh for Quebec’s hundreds of commercial sugar shacks, many of which made the most of their profits by the time the deal ended. from late February until early April.

“It’s a huge blow,” said Faucher, who ran the Sucrerie de la Montagne in Rigaud, Que., For more than 40 years. He estimates that 60 percent of his annual business will come during the sugary-off season.

“I’ve had difficult situations, but it’s the first winner.”

Faucher said the only operation going on was syrup production, which his farm does. There are several takeout food orders, but none of them are sufficient to make up for what is lost.

Kasandra Cherrier, who owns Sucrerie Bonaventure in Mirabel, north of Montreal, estimates her losses at $ 250,000. Unlike Faucher, his business is not authorized to operate throughout the year, meaning he will not return to business until 2021.

He said the timing of the closure was particularly painful, as he only paid thousands of dollars to ensure employees’ food and rent.

Now, he has to give most of his food to the needy and seeks to save on loans to avoid closure and bankruptcy.

As she earns a bit of money from her online boutique, she wonders what to do with the wide range of pickles, pickles and beets she prepares for the 40,000 clients she can’t enjoy.

“I still have to pay to get rid of that preparation,” he said.

While the province’s release of maple syrup looks to be going smoothly, the weather has been a disaster for commercial sugar shacks that depend on dining room revenue, according to a spokesperson for the organization representing the makers of maple syrup in Quebec.

“For those businesses, which are doing their numbers in March and April, it’s definitely going to be a catastrophic disaster, and how they can overcome it,” Helene Normandin said in an interview.

Normandin said that while they were only part of the province’s 7,000 producers, these sugar canes play an important role in keeping Quebec’s culture alive.

“Although hundreds, they are often the link between consumers and production because in our imagination, that’s a sugar shack,” he said.

He said the organization had formed a committee to help the lobby for them, and also promoted their products on a website, Erable d’Ici.

Closing their dining rooms prompted several sugar shacks to try to go online, offering takeout meals and even brunch sessions streamed by Facebook.

Michael Constantin said his family-run sugar shack north of Montréal offers a whole frozen traditional meal for home customers to pick up and eat.

He said he has seen a boost in orders, though he has not yet set up to offer deliveries.

While this is nothing compared to the income from the dining room, he hopes to be successful as he can hire some of the employees he left behind, with the help of a federal government program.

She also hopes the virus will reduce enough to allow her summer weddings and events to move forward.

Faucher is also confident that his family-run family will live for another year, even if he has to take out a loan to do so.

For now, he is committed to maintaining his property and is looking forward to a reopening.

“My parents and grandparents lived in the First and Second World War and the flu of Spain,” he said. “There’s no reason I can’t miss it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2020