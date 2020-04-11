Quebec virus ban places WTA Montreal event in limbo | Sports

With lockdowns and continue to be-at-residence orders in location about the globe, tennis is at a standstill till at least July 13. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, April 11 — The WTA tournament in Montreal, scheduled for August 7-16, is in jeopardy following Quebec Province officers requested that all sporting and cultural functions be cancelled by means of August 31.

The evaluate is aimed at slowing the distribute of coronavirus.

“Tennis Canada is presently evaluating the repercussions of this announcement by talking about the different selections with the WTA with regards to the postponement of the Rogers Cup introduced by Countrywide Financial institution celebration in Montreal,” Tennis Canada mentioned in a assertion.

French Open up organizers postponed Roland Garros right until September and Wimbledon was cancelled entirely.

“We recognize the conclusion coming from the Authorities of Quebec who has to look at the health and safety of the Quebec inhabitants,” match director Eugene Lapierre stated.

“Our precedence in the management of this crisis has generally been to guarantee the protection and wellbeing of our players, lovers, volunteers, associates and employees and as a result our conclusions will reflect this.

“We hope that our conversations with the WTA will allow us to make an official announcement on the standing of the Rogers Cup by (Saturday).” — AFP