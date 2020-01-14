Queen & Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper and more confirmed for Australian bushfire relief concert

Queen and Adam Lambert, along with Alice Cooper, have been confirmed on the bill for the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert next month.

The show will take place on February 16 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney to raise money for national bushfire assistance, while the country disappears from devastating fires sweeping through Australia since September last year.

It was previously speculated that Queen and Adam Lambert would appear if they played in the stadium the day before as part of their Rhapsody tour.

Last week, artists from around the world of music reacted shockingly to the spread of fire, with Aussie rockers urging Airbourne fans to donate if they could to a series of vital services in the country.

Metallica donated A $ 750,000 in relief efforts, while Parkway Drive launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help national charities.

Now Blink-182 has been stepped up and sell specially designed t-shirts to raise money for charity.

They say: “Australia is being hit by deadly fires and we just feel so helpless. We have set out a new merchandise line and donate all proceeds to a charity. Let us do our part to ensure that everyone, the environment, plus all these kangaroos and koalas are safe. “

X Japan leader Yoshiki has also donated money and split $ 100,000 equally between the Australian Red Cross and the Rainforest Trust Conservation Action Fund.

Yoshiki says: “Conservation and sustainability are two of my main concerns. Whatever country you come from, we are all one planet. This is a problem that concerns everyone and I hope that more people join this goal. “