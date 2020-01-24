Queen Adam Lambert founds the LGBTQ + group The Feel Something Foundation

Adam Lambert created the Feel Something Foundation, an advocacy group for LGBTQ + that aims to “support LGBTQ + organizations that move the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds.”

The singer and current front man of Queen launched the foundation yesterday (January 22).

The Feel Something Foundation released a statement that they will work with charities that “have a mission or project that directly focuses on the impact on the LGBTQ + community in education and the arts; Homelessness; Suicide prevention and mental health. “

The statement also states that the foundation wants to abolish “coming out” as a term used to define someone who is just themselves. “

It is operated with Lambert’s own donations as well as with donation and awareness-raising campaigns. This starts with an online auction of some Lambert outfits.

In the meantime, Lambert is preparing for a new tour with Queen. You will play ten stunning shows at London’s O2 Arena and two concerts at the Manchester Arena.

The Rhapsody shows were inspired by the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody from 2018 and offer an ambitious staging, lighting and visualization.

They won’t be playing against Glastonbury though, as guitarist Brian May is excluding a Worthy Farm slot after arguing with Michael Eavis about badger killing.