Queen agrees to let Harry and Meghan move to Canada part-time

SANDRINGHAM, ENGLAND – Queen Elizabeth II agrees to fulfill Prince Harry and Meghan’s desire for a more independent life by moving to Canada part-time.

The British monarch said in a statement that a high-ranking royals’ summit on Monday was “constructive”.

She said it had “been agreed that there would be a transition period in which the Sussexes would spend time in Canada and the UK.”

The queen says there are still problems to be solved, but she wants this to be done within a few days.

Princes William and Harry slammed a newspaper report on Monday describing a heavy strain in their relationship and describing the story as offensive and potentially harmful when they began discussions about the future of the British monarchy.

The two brothers made the unusual statement when Queen Elizabeth II was to have face-to-face talks with Prince Harry for the first time since he and his wife Meghan revealed their controversial plan to break away from royal roles. The dramatic family summit should set a future course for the couple.

Although the statement did not mention the newspaper, the Times of London has a cover story about the crisis, in which a source claimed that Harry and Meghan were ousted from William’s “bullying stance”. The common statement was that the story was “wrong”.

“For brothers who are so concerned with mental health problems, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” the statement said.

The meeting reflects the Queen’s desire to contain the consequences of Harry’s and Meghan’s decision to step down as high-ranking royals, become financially independent, and divide her time between Britain and North America. The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced the announcement on January 8, without first informing the queen or other senior kings.