LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Queen Elizabeth II officially agreed today that Britain will end its decades of involvement in the European Union and aim for a more independent but uncertain future later this month.

With the ceremonial approval of the head of state to the Withdrawal Act, Britain can finally leave its closest neighbors and trading partners after years of strife and three delays.

Two top EU officials are expected to sign the formal separation agreement tomorrow in Brussels, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson – the flagship of the 2016 British earthquake referendum – will be putting his name on it in the coming days.

“Sometimes I felt we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we did it,” said Johnson after both chambers of the British Parliament ratified the draft withdrawal yesterday.

“Now we can leave the grievances and divisions of the past three years behind and focus on creating a bright, exciting future.”

The January 31 balancing act is a remarkable political comeback for Johnson at one of the most difficult points in British post-war history.

He resigned from the government of former Prime Minister Theresa May in protest in 2018, which he saw as her pro-European separation conditions.

Johnson returned to succeed May in July last year and has since managed to negotiate his own business with Brussels and regain government control over parliament in a risky early election last month.

The rest was a formality. Legislators barely debated the readmission agreement before it was adopted – although critics described it as worse for Britain than what had been achieved by May.

Johnson celebrates his victory by issuing commemorative coins and chairing a special cabinet meeting on January 31 in England’s North Pro-Brexit.

“Absolute priority”

Johnson will now be responsible for defining the conditions under which Britain trades with the remaining 27 EU Member States and shares everything from data to fishery waters.

Official talks are not expected to start before March, but word war is already intense.

Johnson insists that he will not extend the end of the negotiation period at the end of the year, while Brussels says that a comprehensive deal will take much longer.

The UK government also calls for the right after Brexit to set its own rules for politically sensitive issues such as environmental standards and workers’ rights.

EU officials say this could give Britain an unfair advantage and threaten to take revenge on tariffs and quotas that could cause particular harm to the UK auto and pharmaceutical industries.

However, some analysts believe that this is the price Johnson is willing to pay to meet the “achievement of Brexit” demanded by voters.

He argues that this flexibility will help him quickly reach an agreement with the United States and other nations that will grow much faster than the EU bloc after Brexit.

US officials are eager to make a deal with Johnson.

A deal “is a top priority for President (Donald) Trump and we expect we can close it with them this year,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before arriving in London this weekend.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross added that Johnson would find Washington easier than Brussels because “there are far fewer problems between the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Johnson is expected to deliver his key post-Brexit agreement with Brussels in a keynote speech early next month.

“We are free to talk to countries around the world, including the United States,” said Downing Street yesterday. – AFP