Queen, Alice Cooper and more appear at the Australian Bushfire Relief Gig

Queen and Alice Cooper have been included in the first round of artists performing at a benefit concert to combat the Australian bushfire.

The event will take place on February 16 at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Lang, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, John Farnham and others, some of which are yet to be announced.

Queen guitarist Brian May announced earlier this week that the band had been asked to open the benefit concert on an open day during their seven scheduled gigs from February 13-29 in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast to play.

According to 7 News, the show, called Fire Fight Australia, will take place over nine hours and all proceeds from the event will go to a number of different organizations working to fight the ongoing fire.

There are 70,000 tickets available at three different prices ($ 70, $ 85 and $ 100). Tickets will be sold tomorrow (January 13) at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Coast Time on the Fire Fight Australia website.

The complete list of the benefit concert can be found below (in alphabetical order):

Alice Cooper

Amy Shark

Baker Boy

Conrad Sewell

Daryl Braithwaite

Delta Goodrem

Grinspoon

Guy Sebastian

hill hoods

icehouse

Illy

Jessica Mauboy

John Farnham

K. D. long

Lee Kernaghan

Olivia Newton-John

Beijing Duk

Pete Murray

Queen & Adam Lambert

Tina Arena

William Barton

In the meantime, celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and others have donated to emergency services to support the country’s fight against the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Musically, Metallica, Nick Cave, Pink and Elton John have committed to help the victims of the Australian bushfire.