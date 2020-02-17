[queen-and-adam-lambert-recreate-are-living-assist-established-at-hearth-battle-australia-concert]

Adam Lambert and Brian May well onstage at the Fireplace Battle Australia reward live performance (Graphic credit: Cole Bennetts – Getty)

Queen and Adam Lambert thrilled supporters at the Fireplace Combat Australia live performance over the weekend by recreating the band’s Stay Support established from 1985.

The live performance took place at the city’s ANZ Stadium on Sunday in front to 50,000 folks, with Queen and Lambert kicking off with the traditional Bohemian Rhapsody.

That was followed by Radio Gaga, Hammer To Fall, Crazy Minimal Matter Identified as Like, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions.

There was also a back monitor projection of Freddie Mercury performing his well-known ‘Ay-Oh’ which the group followed impeccably.

Next the general performance, guitarist Brian Could posted on Instagram: “Fire Battle Australia tonight. Awesome. I really don’t consider I’ve felt quite like that given that Are living Assist.”

Reside footage from the exhibit can be watched underneath.

Alice Cooper also done at the present, and performed a 4-song established featuring Section Of Youth, I’m Eighteen, Poison and School’s Out – with Could also publishing a picture of the two of them backstage.

The Fire Struggle Australia display raised resources for countrywide bushfire reduction initiatives, as the state reels from devastating fires that have swept throughout significant pieces of Australia due to the fact September last 12 months.

Donations are nevertheless being taken by the official festival web site.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BWZ98VI9jYE"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="low" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ORrlS0GcDNA"></noscript>

Queen and Adam Lambert: Hearth Fight Australia February 16, 2020



1. Bohemian Rhapsody



2. Radio Gaga



three. Ay-Oh



4. Hammer To Tumble



five. Crazy Minimal Point Termed Adore



6. We Will Rock You



seven. We Are The Champions