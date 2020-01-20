Queen becomes the first British band to be celebrated with an official British currency

The Royal Mint has issued a commemorative coin in honor of Rock Legends Queen.

It is the first time a British band has been recognized in British currencies, with the range designed by Chris Facey with the microphone of Freddie Mercury and Bechstein grand piano, Brian May’s “Red Special” guitar, John Deacon’s Fender Precision bass and Roger Taylor’s Ludwig bass drum.

The coin is available in different versions, with the £ 5 Brilliant Uncirculated coin presented in four different slipcases covers that represent Queen, their live work and the albums Hot Space and A Kind Of Magic.

In addition, there is a silver coin of half an ounce, a silver coin of one ounce, a gold coin of a quarter ounce and a gold coin of one ounce.

They are all available for purchase on the Royal Mint website, with prices ranging from £ 13 for the Brilliant Uncirculated coin to £ 2020 for the gold-free coin.

May says, “This is a big one,” Who could have imagined it? “- Moment for us. When we started as a queen, even the first step of the ladder to remote recognition seemed unattainable. It is very moving to have our band recognized and to celebrate our music in this way. “

Taylor adds: “Great, all the fuss about our band. I feel completely spent. “

Image 1 of 3

The £ 5 Queen Brilliant Uncirculated Coin (Image credit: Thew Royal Mint) Figure 2 of 3

The Queen One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (Image credit: The Royal Mint) Image 3 of 3

The Queen One Ounce Gold Proof Coin (Image credit: The Royal Mint)

Designer Facey says his first memory of hearing Queen Bohemian Rhapsody was in the famous car scene from Mike Myer’s 1992 film Wayne’s World, and he’s been a fan ever since.

He adds: “It is therefore an honor to be asked to commemorate such an extraordinary bond on a British coin, and even more exciting because it is the first coin I designed.

“All four of Queen’s members were vital to their courage in the music they made and the limits they pushed, and I hope fans will enjoy seeing each of their contributions paid on this coin.”

Nicola Howell, Chief Commercial Officer of Royal Mint, says: “Queen was one of the most influential bands of their generation and their timeless classics still enjoy millions of fans around the world.

“That is why we are so happy to honor their great contribution to British music with their own currency, which is the first time that a British band is celebrated on British coins.

“British music is one of our greatest contributions to culture around the world, and the musicians like Queen who lead the way.

“We look forward to announcing other coins in our new” Music Legends “collection later this year, marking the work of other exceptional British musicians.”

Queen and Adam Lambert play ANZ Stadium in Sydney during the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert on February 16 to raise money for the national bushfire relief efforts.

