Queen Brian May says society “needs a new direction” after the coronavirus

Royal Guitarist Brian May said he believed humanity was “learning a few great lessons” from the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with ITV News, May discussed how the pandemic affected him personally, as well as the wider conversation around the virus.

“It’s a very difficult time for everyone,” he said. “It’s a tragedy. But there are things to thank. In scary times, there are many people and we will lose many people. It’s me because I’m an elderly and vulnerable person. But, you know, it’s not all bad – there are good things that we have to wait, and this is just now. “

Discussing her experience of self-isolation at home in London, May said: “I have gone through some dark times and I am really depressed. So it was very difficult for me at first, especially the loss of freedom. But I am somehow experiencing it. There are many things that people get very creative about. “

He added: “If we get out of this, I think we will get some great lessons. I hope we will remember the lessons we learned – that we can work at home, cars can stop, planes can stop, the air can clear. I mean, all of a sudden, we can all breathe again. It saves countless lives. It doesn’t kill animals on the roads anymore, and our wildlife rescue makes a big difference.

“All these things that we think are part of our society and cannot be rid of them. The evil that has brought to the humanity of the world is not inevitable. Maybe we can change. Maybe we need a new direction.”

At the beginning of the year, May discussed the depression that “gripped” him during the Christmas period. “Something this time of year is paralyzing me,” he said.

During self-isolation at home, guitarist Queen taught fans how to play some of the band’s most famous guitar tracks as part of a live television series.

The Queen recently moved her UK tour from Rhapsody from the summer of 2020 to the next year against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.