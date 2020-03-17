Queen Christina and nightly concerts in the studio during the social distance

Queen Christina and organizing concerts live from the recording studio, where she is now, during karanavirusa flash.

French singer plans to speak to fans via Instagram every night at 18:00 EST. “I will find a way to deal with enui” – she wrote in her first video that promoted the event. “Visitors and strange notions included.”

In the first clip, and Queen Christina (now Héloïse Letissier name) has performed an acoustic version of his recent single, “People, I was sad,” and was the camera operator to peep on the bike for him. Videos will be broadcast from the Ferber Studios in Paris.

Letissier – is not the only musician who took the opportunity to speak to the fans while evolving pandemic COVID-nineteenth

Christina and Queen at London club MOTH. Credit: Gaelle Beri

Coldplay Chris Martin live broadcast a special show from his home yesterday (March 16). Martin told his followers live on Instagram that while they and his team were to be together, but explained that they “stuck in different countries” as a result of the global pandemic.

The 30-minute broadcast, “At home,” frontman saw frontman accepts requests from fans songs and shouts outs when he sat at the piano.

Yesterday Youngblood made a hour show from Los Angeles, where he played in an empty room. NME gave a show four stars, writing: “It feels vital, generous acts of kindness and hope that it is important now.”